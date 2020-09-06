Connecting human brains to computer systems by way of a chip: that is Elon Musk’s new undertaking. A mind implant 23 millimeters in diameter and eight millimeters thick which might measure in actual time the exercise of a number of thousand neurons. The billionaire plans to put in it, in only one hour, on the floor of the human mind utilizing a robotic. “I feel that sooner or later, we will file and see our reminiscences, if we’ve got full entry to the mind and we handle to decode the reminiscence then we will file, preserve backups and restore our reminiscences and why not synchronize his reminiscence with a robotic physique “, he defined.

The guarantees could be limitless: to remedy despair, to deal with paralyzed sufferers and why not, to decipher our most intimate ideas. For Grégoire Courtine, neuroscientist, the promise of a remedy by the use of a chip is essentially untimely. “You need to calibrate the expectations, you can’t say tomorrow individuals will stroll once more when you’re not but at a degree of data to take action. “