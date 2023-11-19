Treating science as a story to better disseminate seems a contradiction, and even more so in the midst of the wave of denial that has proliferated with the pandemic. The professor of Popular Communication at the University of Murcia (UMU) Delfina Roca and the scientific journalist and documentary filmmaker Verónica Pardo Quiles have found, however, a way through this false paradox. Both develop a unique project with the short story as a useful tool to disseminate advances in knowledge.

“The union of literature and science or art and science is something highly recommended and useful to disseminate,” Roca, current head of the Scientific Dissemination Coordination section at the UMU, is convinced. The immediacy requirements driven by new technologies force us to test new instruments to “bring science to society in an accessible and attractive way,” she explains. That is where, in her opinion, “a genre like the short story becomes important.”

After investigating its suitability “when disseminating science,” adds Pardo Quiles, “the results obtained show that it complies with the premises analyzed and that it is configured as an appropriate and effective format for communicating science to the public.” The conclusion has been reached after analyzing the content of “all the existing micro-stories in Spanish that disseminate science, whether explicitly or casually”, that they have managed to find on the internet. The core of the research is completed with the vision of different experts on the subject, interviewed for this purpose, among other tasks undertaken in the project.

Verónica Pardo, who is completing her doctorate with a grant for the training of university teachers, defines it as “cutting-edge research that is worth continuing to explore.” This perception gained points after the achievement of publishing an article in the magazine ‘Círculo de Lingüística Aplicada a la Comunicación’ (CLAC), from the Complutense University of Madrid. “It is not easy to place communication research in journals with such impact,” highlights the specialist.

Although scientific dissemination “is clearly on the rise, you can count on one hand the doctoral theses or academic studies that exist on this subject,” laments Delfina Roca, who ventures that the research she shares with Pardo “is the “the first of its kind carried out, and hence its importance and the need to continue producing studies in this sense.” In this way, she continues, “it can be said that he lays the foundations for new lines of research” on the micro-story in the dissemination of science based on the model that they have designed in their study. The scarcity of previous work, on the other hand, “opens up a wide range of possibilities for developing cutting-edge research that is at the same time socially valuable,” she explains.

For Roca “the scientific short story is a key tool that he already used often in his classes at the Faculty of Communication and Documentation before undertaking this research.” This is confirmed by Verónica Pardo, with whom she now shares a research project and who had the opportunity to “enjoy those classes a few years ago and Delfina Roca’s enthusiasm for trying to disseminate information through writing, imagination and playing with words.” , even making his students have fun with it.

Proliferation of barbarities



From there arises the germ of this research, which later led to Pardo’s final degree project directed by Roca, which the former describes as a “very fruitful beginning,” not only because she obtained an honors degree, but particularly because there the “base for considering sending a study of such interest to society.” It is not an exaggerated statement considering the proliferation of atrocities without scientific basis that proliferate in different forums. Either science regains its place among the general public, or superstitions will once again take over our lives. There is no alternative, but there are attractive ways to achieve the first objective, such as the micro-stories proposed by these researchers.

Intensity in little space for a genre adapted to current communication

The short story is a more than ideal format to make science more attractive and enjoyable, explains Scientific Dissemination professor Delfina Roca. “Why?” he asks, and then points out to answer characteristics such as “its narrative intensity in a small space or the proactive role of the reader who usually plays a fundamental role when reflecting on the story, or even creating the end of it. Storytelling also makes it possible to disseminate scientific results to an audience that is unaware of some topics, “capturing their attention and explaining meanings through metaphors or similes that help their understanding.”

While the dissemination explores in greater detail every day the use, for example, of social networks to achieve its goals, “until now there has been no reflection on the benefits that the short story presents to reach all audiences and increase culture.” scientific,” he explains. And this despite the fact that, she says, “the short story is in fashion,” and she points out the rise of contests of this genre. Furthermore, he continues, “it constitutes a format that adapts to society’s current mode of communication, especially through the virtual environment.” It is already easy to see that both “social networks and digital platforms use short and concise texts that, like stories of literary and creative information, allow knowledge to be transferred to the public.”