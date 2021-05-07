Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Mohammed Bin Zayed University for Human Sciences organized its eleventh intellectual lecture entitled “The Values ​​of Knowledge in the Holy Qur’an”, given by Prof. Dr. Mohand or Idir Mishnan, Central Inspector, Adviser to the Minister of Religious Affairs and Endowments, Algeria, and Professor of Higher Education from the University of Algiers 1, and the lecture came under the title: “Values Knowledge in the Holy Quran ».

The lecture dealt with several aspects during which it highlighted the importance of science as it is the first of the values ​​that the Noble Qur’an began to mention. The word science and its vocabulary were mentioned hundreds of times in the Book of God, in addition to its great importance as one of the major values ​​of the Qur’an in the formative and legislative years.

He emphasized that science is a key to organizing all the details of human life, and therefore reading is the key to science. And he indicated that the basis for the establishment of human civilization depends on 3 main points, which are the material basis, human energy and science, and that the lack of any of these elements does not produce civilization, so the basis for the renaissance of nations and technological and human development is science, so science builds bridges of human relations. Dr. Mohanned that the mind is the machine of knowledge and that the more humans use their minds, the greater their accomplishments are great, so reason is the companion of knowledge in the verses of the Holy Qur’an.