Since the beginning of February, space news has been very rhythmic, between the probe sent by the United Arab Emirates, or that sent by China to Mars. Photos were taken and published when the distance between us and the probe is 225 million kilometers. Since 1959, 10,000 satellites have been launched and 6,000 are still in orbit.

A question arises, that of debris in space. “Scientists think there are 34,000 pieces of debris around our Earth, but they are far away and not all at the same altitude. Some at our telecommunication satellites,” explains the journalist from France Télévisions, Jean-Christophe Batteria. The international space station must also change altitude three to four times a year. Finally, the European Space Agency is recruiting and looking for an astronaut. “She wants male and female candidates. She will make a strict selection that will end in October 2022. The key is a ticket to the Moon or Mars.”