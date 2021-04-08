Friday, April 9, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Science There are too many fears of virus variants, and by the end of the summer life may already be normal – top researcher interviewed by HS is “very optimistic”

by admin
April 8, 2021
in World
0

Patients with Spanish disease were treated at a field hospital set up in Colorado, USA in 1918.­Picture: American Unofficial Collection of World War I Photographs / PhotoQuest

One hundred years ago, Spanish disease killed tens of millions. Then people forgot about it. But the virus did not disappear. The corona pandemic can also be eased pretty soon. This time, top researcher François Balloux wonders if people can forget their fears.

For subscribers

Little more than a hundred years ago, a dangerous virus spread rapidly around the world. Initially, data on the disease were blacked out. We lived in the final stages of the First World War. War censorship prevented the publication of worrying disease news or they were belittled in the press. The nasty news was feared to undermine the morale of the troops.

Topics related to the article

.
#Science #fears #virus #variants #summer #life #normal #top #researcher #interviewed #optimistic

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Before the Classic of Zidane and Koeman

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.