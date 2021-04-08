Science There are too many fears of virus variants, and by the end of the summer life may already be normal – top researcher interviewed by HS is “very optimistic”

Patients with Spanish disease were treated at a field hospital set up in Colorado, USA in 1918.­

One hundred years ago, Spanish disease killed tens of millions. Then people forgot about it. But the virus did not disappear. The corona pandemic can also be eased pretty soon. This time, top researcher François Balloux wonders if people can forget their fears.

Little more than a hundred years ago, a dangerous virus spread rapidly around the world. Initially, data on the disease were blacked out. We lived in the final stages of the First World War. War censorship prevented the publication of worrying disease news or they were belittled in the press. The nasty news was feared to undermine the morale of the troops.