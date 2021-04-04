Science The Japanese consider it a superfood, for the ancient Finns it was an energy drink – this is just a short-lived flowing birch sap that you can collect yourself

As much as 247 liters of juice came from the best birch in a recent study in a few weeks. The top individual is thick and grows in Liperi.

Sap is a strong word. It is reminiscent of the enormous forces that allow nature to refresh and regain its greenery after a long winter. As a liquid, however, the juice is dilute: 99 percent of it is water. The rest contains sugars, fruit acids, enzymes, vitamins C and minerals.

