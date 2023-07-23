Science that does not communicate is useless, he affirms the day the marine biologist Dalila Aldana Aranda, who last Thursday received the Order of the Legion of Honor in the degree of Knight from the French ambassador in Mexico, Jean-Pierre Asvazadourian, for his more than 30 years of hard work in the conservation of oceans and seas, particularly in the Caribbean region, of which he has promoted its deplasticization.

This important recognition is given by the French government to women and men, whether of that nationality or foreigners, for merits carried out within the civil or military sphere. Another of the Mexican scientists who have received it is Mario Molina (1943-2020), Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1995.

Graduated from the National School of Biological Sciences of the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) and with two doctorates from two French universities, the researcher and teacher has distinguished herself nationally and internationally for her contributions in the areas of fishing regulation, the development of aquaculture and the forecast of the effects of climate change on the oceans and seas.

Attached to the Center for Research and Advanced Studies (Cinvestav) of the IPN, Mérida unit, all its scientific-academic activity has been carried out in the Mexican southeast, particularly the Yucatan peninsula and the Caribbean region of the continent. But her field of action goes further, also covering the aspect of dissemination, considering that “a vital thing for science is knowing how to tell scientific stories.”

In an interview with this newspaper, Dr. Dalila Aldana maintains that, as a scientist, one has the obligation to communicate the results of their work with their peers through articles and specialized magazines, but also with the rest of society.

From this area, his point of interest has focused on childhood, adults and, in recent times, the legislative field: “I am interested in communicating with children in the broadest sense, not with the idea that the child is the little scientist of today and the scientist of tomorrow; That’s fine, but I’m not interested in 10-year-olds, they already have a path; I am interested in the others, who have to be helped, simply so that they have a better tool to defend themselves.

“There I also insist a lot, the programs for the dissemination of science to children or environmental education do not have to go with the philosophy of doing little scientistsbut to transmit knowledge so that they are able to make better decisions regarding food, health, the environment, conservation and garbage.”

He considers that scientific dissemination among adults “is essential”, since “they are the economically active, the electorate and those who mismanage their way of consumption and waste, which translates into such serious environmental problems that this country and the planet in general have. There is a lot to contribute there.”

Regarding the work that must be done with legislators, at the local and federal level, he points out that it helps them make more informed and, therefore, appropriate decisions: “They should be knocking on our doors more often, every time they want to promote a bill on the matter or related to it.”

Dalila Aldana’s interest as a scientific communicator has been expressed, among other fields, in her collaborations with The Mayan Journeyin addition to having been awarded the National Award of Ecological Merit.

He maintains that science is a very creative discipline and more so in Mexico, although he regrets that “it has never been a priority for the country”, regardless of whether the green, red, yellow and wine-colored parties govern.

“The budget has always been austere, despite that there is a consolidated scientific community in Mexico, we must not neglect it, we are not expensive, our budget is nothing. We have never reached the dream of one percent of GDP, we have fluctuated between 0.3 and barely 0.6 percent in the 60 years that Conacyt has. Right now it is unheard of that we continue at 0.3 percent, because it is another government, one that should have opted for science.”

It highlights the great social contribution made to the country by the scientists of the generation baby boomers (those born between 1946 and 1964) who did their postgraduate studies abroad: “90 or 95 percent of us no longer settled in Mexico City to do science, we went to the states, to the state universities or to the research centers that the IPN and UNAM were beginning to have outside the capital.

“The Conacyt of that time made an extraordinary investment for the development of the country that is very rarely analyzed and said. We, generationally, have built science outside the country’s capital and the entire postgraduate register that Mexico has. Our social contribution is immense. I don’t know why our managers are sometimes so shortsighted.”

Throughout her career, the researcher has distinguished herself by seeking a balance between hard science and the social aspect in her work. Product of this symbiosis, they are the realization of educational materials published in English, French and Spanish that are distributed in the almost 30 countries of the Caribbean, as well as a series of exhibitions that have been presented in France and Mexico.

In this sense, he anticipates that he will take advantage of the reflectors now provided by the French government award, among other aspects, to promote legislation focused on the reduction or elimination of single-use plastics in the greater Caribbean, accompanied by a trilingual educational program on how citizens should reduce the use of plastics, since it is one of the great problems in the region due to all-inclusive hotels.

Another of his proposals is to set up an exhibition on pollution in the Caribbean, particularly plastics, with the idea of ​​continuing his deplasticization work in that area: “It will be an exhibition on this invisible pollution to make it visible, which is that of microplastics and convey that they are from the bottled water we drink.

“A bottle of water carries between 100 and 400 micro plastic particles, so I seek to convey that these particles are not innocuous, that they are loaded with persistent organic pollutants, where all the chlorinated organs, pesticides, herbicides, insecticides, heavy metals, etc. are. Taking these particles then has a great impact on health. We have to work for planetary health and that of humans. Only in Mexico, 30 percent of the garbage that is generated is from those little bottles of water.”