Almost everyone has ever happened to us: we enter a public bath and we have at our disposal all the cubicles. Which should we choose? Now, science has an answer, although it will depend on whether we are in the bathroom of men or women.

When it comes to finding the cleanest or most free bathroom, the trick is Choose the one used less frequently. What makes this so complicated is that all other users are trying to do exactly the same.

Psychologists have shown that humans have a Natural preference for the intermediate optioneven if they are not aware of it. This means that heading towards the cubicles that are at the end further from the row could help you avoid unpleasant surprises left by the previous occupants.

Research in this area generally shows that people have a preference for The medium toiletso these should be avoided whenever possible.

In a 1995 study, a psychologist from the University of California in San Diego He analyzed how four identical cubicles were used in a men’s bath in a beach in the state of California.

By measuring the amount of toilet paper that had to be replaced for 10 weeksthe researchers could see which of the positions was the most popular.

Of the 86 rolls that ended, only 40% came from the two exterior bathrooms, much less than 50% that would be expected if people chose randomly. This suggests that people have what psychologists They call a ‘central bias’ Towards the bathroom cubicles, which means that they prefer the intermediate option when everything else is the same.

However, you still have two bathrooms to choose from: one on the side near the door and another further. This is where the Difference if you are a man or woman.

A survey on bathing habits suggests that men tend to prefer closer to the doorwhile women tend to get away from him.

If you are looking for the less used cubicle and, therefore, cleaner, this means that men should opt for the most remote option from the door and Women should opt for the closest option.

However, there are still some exceptions to this rule that is worth taking into account. Unlike these examples, cubicles They are not always exactly identical and some offer a little more privacy than others.

Thomas HestonAssociate Professor of Medicine at Washington State University, explains to Daily Mail What to understand this can help you choose the cleaner bathroom.





Heston conducted a study in a three -bathroom where the right end was with A solid wall while the left end was only separated from the common bath space by an exposed partition.

Of the 37 times that at least one position was busy, the position of the left, closer to the wall, was occupied 62% of the time.

Meanwhile, the position of the right end, which did not have a solid wall, and the center position were only used approximately a quarter of time each.

Heston says: “I suspect that when we are in A private and vulnerable situationthere is a tendency to use a cubicle perceived as more private and safe. “

“One position that is adjacent to another position by a single side would be more private and would be perceived as the safest. Therefore, my hypothesis is that these positions would be the most used. The positions in the middle, or where one side gives to the open room, They would be less private And, therefore, they would be used less frequently, “he adds.

So, if there is an option that seems extremely private and safe, The most hygienic option is actually choosing the least favorable position In the end or in the middle.