For several years scientists have studied the worst ways to diefinding the three worst, which we list below, we assure you that they will terrify you.

In research conducted by Dr. Paul Doherty, a senior scientist at the Exploratorium in San Francisco, and Cody Cassidy, a freelance writer, they discovered everything from the duration to the physical pain that each death would cause to those who experience it.

The three worst ways to die

Starvation is one of the slowest, when this happens the body begins to attack itself for a long time in order to survive, this means that the body resorts to fat from the liver and fatty tissues to survive, later looks for proteins in the muscles.

If despite this, the person is still alive, their immune system begins to fail, which will cause their pulse, blood pressure and temperature to drop rapidly, until they die of cardiac arrest.

Another of the worst ways to die is when an elevator falls and the person goes inside it, since the effect of the hard fall would cause the organs to try to leave the body and the limbs could break to the sides.

The way to survive this, and that few know, is to lie on your back, cover your face with your hands, so that your ribs cushion the impact of the fall and your hands help protect your face.

The last of the worst ways to die is to be burned alive, although this type of death is quick it is also very painful, since when the body comes into contact with the fire it takes ten seconds to consume all the body hair and then human skin.

The eyeballs pop out of their sockets and the nerve endings begin to consume, after which the victim can bleed to death, suffocate, or die of pain shock.