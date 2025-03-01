The Austrian composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart It is considered one of the biggest music geniuses. Although he died with only 35 years, his work includes more than six hundred creations.

Despite his fame, he died in poverty and was buried in a common grave and years later his skull recovered, reaching to this day surrounded by an atmosphere of mystery and controversy.

Now, with that skull, forensic specialists and a digital artist have recreated What would the face be of the immortal genius of music, born in Salzburg in 1756 and died in Vienna in 1791.

In statements collected by the Daily MailBrazilian Cicero Moraes, expert in the field of reconstructions Forensic facialsHe says that the existence of the skull was learned while participating in another project.

“Our team has been working for more than a decade in facial approachesoccasionally helping the forensic teams of the police and constantly rebuilding historical figures. During previous studies we discovered by chance that there was a skull attributed to Mozart, “he added.

“There were images of the skull with spatial references so it was possible to rebuild it. The State was good, although The jaw was not included and some teeth were missing“. Moraes continues.

“But it was possible to rebuild and recover the complete skull through statistical data and Anatomical coherence“explains the Brazilian artist to Daily Mail.

The international team began by reconstructing the skull virtually. Then different techniques were combined to give a finished reconstruction. Moraes, main author of the studyhe said: “We use soft tissue thickness markersthat allowed us to have an idea of ​​the boundaries of the skin of the face. “

“We also project Some structures such as nose, ears, lipsetc. Both were based on measurements taken from hundreds of adult European individuals, which provided a solid basis for the approach, “Moraes added.

“To complement the data, we also use the anatomical deformation technique, adjusting The head of a virtual donor to match the parameters of the skull attributed to Mozart. In this way a compatible face would be generated, “the artist continued.

“After crossing all the data, we had a basic bust, which He finished placing the hair And clothes according to references of the time, “said the author. The finished face had a” graceful, “he concluded.