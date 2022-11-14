The newspaper archives are full of kicks to science given by some deputies. In the midst of the mad cow crisis, in 2001, the then Minister of Health, Celia Villalobos, proclaimed on the radio: “I tell the housewife […] that he does not throw cow bones when he makes a meal, that he throws pork bones”. His statements caused social alarm and were a setback for the meat sector, by confusing the spinal cord —located inside the spine and affected by animal disease— with the bone marrow, which is the marrow of the bones that they add to the broth and they could be eaten perfectly. Starting this Monday, those blunders will be less likely. The new one Congressional Office of Science and Technology presented its first reports this morning, barely 10 pages each, with which it intends to “contribute to decision-making informed by scientific knowledge.”

The so-called Office C —by the initial letter of science and congress— is an initiative of the Lower House and the Spanish Foundation for Science and Technology (FECYT). The new team, made up of eight people advised by some of the best researchers in Spain, collects the scientific evidence on burning issues and synthesizes it for the deputies. The president of the Congress, the socialist Meritxell Batet, presented this Monday the first four reportson advances in cancer treatment, artificial intelligence in health, green hydrogen and cybersecurity.

Celia Villalobos, who started law school but did not finish it, is an example of how times change. The then Minister of Health smoked. She gave up tobacco thanks to the efforts of her general secretary, who insisted that she go with him every morning to walk through Madrid’s Retiro park, according to what she told this newspaper on her day. Five years earlier, the then Minister of Public Administrations, Mariano Rajoy, boasted that he smoked cigars even in meetings with the Minister of Health.

The Office C report on cancer emphasizes precisely that more than 40% of tumors could be prevented by acting on the main risk factors. “Globally, for both sexes the most harmful factor is tobacco use, followed by alcohol and a high body mass index. If exposure to risk factors is reduced, cancers of the lung, oral cavity, and esophagus would be potentially 90% preventable; and that of the stomach and melanoma, by 75%, ”explains the document.

The reports do not propose concrete political measures, but some are intuited. The National Committee for the Prevention of Smoking has spent years demanding that the anti-smoking law be toughened, with proposals such as expanding smoke-free spaces and prohibiting the sale of tobacco to those born after 2010. One of the experts consulted by Office C is the Brazilian doctor Elizabeth Weider PassDirector of the International Agency for Research on Cancer. Weiderpass was very forceful in an interview with EL PAÍS a little over a year ago: “Smoking must be prohibited in outdoor places where there are people.” The deputies have still not paid attention to him, despite the fact that tobacco kills more than 50,000 people every year in Spain.

The report on the application of artificial intelligence to health also includes some suggestions for parliamentarians. The dossier recalls that “there is a loss of health efficiency” in Spain due to the lack of standardization of medical data and the difficulties in accessing them and doing massive analyses. “Despite the high level of digitization of the health system in Spain, medical data is underused in R&D&I”, regrets the report, in which experts such as the bioinformatician Alfonso Valencia, from the National Supercomputing Center, and the engineer industrialist Elena García Armada, from the Center for Automation and Robotics.

The president of Congress has applauded the initiative, initiated with the support of her predecessor, Ana Pastor, a PP politician and a graduate in Medicine. “Today is an important day for Congress. After 14 legislatures in democracy without science having a well-established place in the Chamber, we have for the first time an effective instrument for scientific advice”, Batet celebrated. “Science does not prescribe what policies we should adopt, but it does tell us what is the reality to which those policies must respond,” she stressed.

The coordinators of Office C in the FECYT are the chemist Izaskun Lacunza and biomedical researcher Ana Elorza. Lacunza has insisted on the spot that her intention is not at all to promote a kind of technocracy. “The ultimate goal of the office is to really make science permeate politics. We believe that our service should favor evidence-informed policies, not based only on it. We are fully aware that the parliamentary debate is very rich and there are many dimensions that have to be taken into account. So we come to add and contribute”, declared Lacunza.

Another of the Office C reports includes the latest developments on green hydrogen, a promising, albeit incipient, alternative as a clean fuel and a method of storing energy produced in excess by renewable sources. “The new uses of hydrogen as an energy material are not reflected in current European legislation, which is a barrier to market entry,” warns the document.

Finally, the cybersecurity report recalls that, in 2021 alone, hundreds of thousands of cyber incidents were managed in Spain. “Cybercriminals no longer need advanced computer skills: attacks have become industrialized and automated, and cybercrime is rapidly moving towards on-demand, as-a-service business models. It is enough to have access to the Internet to be able to promote a denial of service attack for just over five euros. Reasons such as losing a game in a video game or avoiding taking an exam can motivate a cyber attack today, ”explains the report to the deputies.

