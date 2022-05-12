Science questions of the week Is it more ecological to leave your dog’s poop in the wild or put it in a plastic bag and take it to trash?

Children’s science questions also include hurricanes, going to prison voluntarily, and octopus voting. And why do watches often have red digital numbers?

Janni Törmänen, 11

In a word ecological means something environmentally friendly or organic.

It is ecological for a dog’s poop to be left to fall and thus become nutrients that trees and grass, for example, use to grow. Stool is then part of the natural cycle.

When a dog poop is placed in a biodegradable bag and mixed waste, it can also be said to be ecological. The faeces then usually end up in the incineration plant. In a combustion plant, the poop is converted into thermal energy and partly into electricity.

Both the burning of the poop and the decay will result in low-carbon emissions. On longer, they are about the same amount. During combustion, carbon dioxide is released immediately. In nature, a similar amount is generated in about a year.

Both ways of disposing of poop are therefore quite environmentally friendly. Leaving feces in the wild can be more ecological in terms of organicity, but there are problems with it.

Poop often contains bacteria such as salmonella and yersinia as well as other pathogens. They can pass on to other dogs or toddlers playing in the wild. Feces also become odor nuisances.

In Finland, about one in five families is estimated to own one or more dogs, so extra poop accumulates. It is important to collect feces and dispose of them in the trash.

Heikki Setälä

Professor of Urban Ecosystem Research

university of Helsinki

A hurricane needs warm seawater to form.

Can conditions sometimes come to Finland that there would be hurricanes here?

Tuukka Nyrölä, 9

Hurricanes are tropical hurricanes that develop mainly in the North Atlantic. The hurricane needs, among other things, more than 26 degrees of seawater for energy over a large area.

In the North Atlantic, the northern limit of 26 degrees Celsius in the current climate is around 20-30 latitudes, ie it does not reach the latitudes of Europe.

As the climate warms, that limit could move up to about 40 degrees latitude. It would reach the heights of Spain and Portugal, but would focus on the central and eastern parts of the sea and not off the coasts of Europe. The hurricane areas of the Pacific are even further away from Finland.

Thus, hurricanes cannot occur near Finland simply because the sea water is too cold. They are also prevented by the small size of the Baltic Sea and the high air-jet jet in our vicinity. It would break the structure of hurricanes.

However, as it moves further north, the hurricane may turn into a low-pressure medium-medium degree, which is a familiar weather phenomenon even in the Finnish climate. Those low pressures cause rain and strong winds.

Terhi Laurila

researcher on extreme weather events and climate change

weather Institute

Quite rarely does anyone just try to go to jail.

Is there a volunteer in the world who wants to go to jail?

Vilho Eloranta, 7

Optional getting into prison is extremely rare.

Sometimes people who have committed crimes leading to prison report to the police themselves to report their actions. However, it is often the case that they think they will get caught and survive less when they confess. It can ease judgment and calm conscience.

Before Finland became a welfare state more than 50 years ago, people could not be taken care of as well as they are now. It is known that at that time some homeless people committed petty crimes leading to prison in order to get warm and close to food for the winter. In some countries, the same may still be the case.

This is obviously not happening in Finland. Today, social services that help people in Finland are quite effective. In addition, petty crimes are often sentenced to prison with a delay, which makes it difficult to predict when they will end up in prison.

Hannu Lauerma

Specialist Chief of the Psychiatric Prison Hospital, Professor of Working Life

Octopuses just don’t fuss.

What does the octopus say?

Juho Haapa-aho, 2

Octopuses are very quiet animals. At most, they emit a small gnawing sound from their parrot-like beak.

Otherwise, the loudest sound in the body of octopuses is probably held by their three hearts, but that too is so quiet that hardly anyone can hear it. Octopuses also have no ears.

Some studies have found that squid belonging to octopuses can hear some sounds. It has also been considered whether they could produce more votes than other species partners. It has probably not been found to be true.

In spite of everything, octopuses can kind of say many things. Namely, they are able to skillfully change their color with the help of their color cells on the surface of the skin. Thus, they share their feelings with other octopuses and sometimes people.

If an octopus quickly turns very dark, it will likely signal another to fade. Color variation often means being excited or liking, but it can also be a warning to someone approaching an octopus. A light or otherwise uniform color usually indicates calmness.

Unfortunately, octopuses are a bit sudden and change their minds quickly. It may also be that we humans often don’t properly understand what octopuses are trying to say.

Markus Dernjatin

curator

Sea World Sea Life

The red numbers on the watch are clearly visible.

Why do almost all digital watches have red numbers?

Onni Petäjä, 6

Electronically the red numbers of the working digital clocks are generated by the LED lights. For example, red LEDs are used in many alarm clocks and clocks in public places.

LED lights consume significantly less electricity than traditional incandescent bulbs. However, a LED that is constantly on in battery-powered watches would consume power too quickly. Therefore, they have switched to liquid crystal display (LCD) technology, which consumes less electricity.

The LEDs appear in the dark, while the LCD screen does not. Therefore, some watches with LCD technology have a push-button backlight.

When LED lights came on the market in the 1960s, it was only possible to make red lights. Red lights were the only bright enough LEDs for digital clocks until the mid-1990s.

Red light became widespread in clocks, although other colors of LED lights are used today.

Mika Saikku

Member of the Board of the Watchmakers ‘Association, teacher at the Watchmakers’ School

