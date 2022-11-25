Science questions for kids | Why were ghosts, Mörö and other scary things invented?

Aamos Raudaskoski, 5

Ghosts are familiar people in Finnish and other countries’ folklore. They are often thought to represent the border between life and death and the world beyond.

In Finland, it has often been thought that they represent especially the dead, whose death was connected to something bad, such as a crime.

Ghosts are said to arrive at places where a crime has taken place and remind them of the crime by shouting in the dark with a voice that everyone in the vicinity is sure to hear.

There are also ideas that ghosts have quite ordinary or good messages for people. Those stories get forgotten under the scary ones.

Ghosts are often perceived as exciting and scary, because nothing precise or certain is known about them. People are often afraid of ignorance as well as death.

Children in particular are told a lot about potholes. They can be nice and playful but also scary because they are depicted as strange and different from the creatures we encounter on a daily basis. In the past, children have been scared a lot with both grunts and ghosts.

Many people’s imaginations are fascinated by mysterious, strange and even scary things. That is why they have remained an important part of folk traditions. Such things fuel stories, arts and scientific questions.

Marja-Liisa Honkasalo

Associate Professor of Sociology

university of Helsinki

This is how the Suomi-neito was presented on a postcard more than a hundred years ago.

Why did Finland end up as a human, i.e. Finland-maiden?

Frans Jokinen, 5

Already in antiquity, a couple of thousand years ago, city-states believed in the protection of various saints and deities.

When kingdoms began to form in the Middle Ages, i.e. from around the 4th century, a female figure was often raised as their symbol.

For example, Germania embodied Germany, Helvetia Switzerland and Svea-mamma Sweden. The French, on the other hand, raised the revolutionary Marianne as their symbol.

Female characters were associated with positive qualities such as motherhood, strength, protection, fertility and continuity.

The Finnish Maiden was already talked about in the 18th century, but it only became a widely known symbol more than a century later.

At that time, with the power of nationalism that emphasized the importance of one’s own nation, Miss Suomi was thought to be the national Miss of the whole nation.

The rural-spirited, fair-skinned, blue-eyed girl in national costume is still a widely known personification of Finland.

Innocence and virginity fit to embody a young nation.

The Suomi-neito as a character has at different times adapted to country image marketing, to the side of food packages, and to the subject of caricatures: sometimes big neighbors threaten and sometimes seduce and woo her. Suomi-neito is also the subject of many statues and paintings.

Laura Kolbe

Professor of European History

university of Helsinki

A white-tailed eagle can soar with its huge wings.

Do birds sweat when they fly?

Adam Pyysalo, 4

Birds use a lot of their muscles when flying, which generates a lot of heat. However, winged animals don’t actually sweat, because there are no sweat glands in their skin.

Instead, birds flatten their plumage when flying, so it is not so warm. At the same time, the undersides of the wings and the armpit area are exposed, which facilitates heat dissipation.

Many heat-adapted species are able to remove heat also by evaporating water vapor directly through the skin. For example, a domestic pigeon is capable of this. Birds can also evaporate water by panting or flying with their beaks open.

Evaporation of water cools effectively, but increases the bird’s need for water.

Some bird species, such as the bush egret and the million-weaver, may allow their body temperature to rise up to 45 degrees before resorting to evaporation.

Small birds are in a better position because they have more surface area to remove heat compared to their body size.

Many large long-distance migratory birds, such as waders, migrate at night and may rise to heights of several kilometers. The coolness of the upper air makes it easier!

Esa Hohtola

Emeritus Professor of Animal Physiology

University of Oulu

Digestion can sometimes be a bit messed up.

Can a sick person’s fart ever get infected?

Hilla Nissinen, 7

Infection farting is rare, but not impossible. It is possible if the farter has a pathogen in his intestines.

Such could be a virus that causes diarrhea, such as norovirus or perhaps even coronavirus. Also a bacterium. like salmonella, could be spread by farting.

There may also be more farts in connection with diarrhea. They can then be wetter and spread pathogens more easily. In particular, norovirus spreads easily in aerosols, i.e. small particles.

Fortunately, however, we usually wear a lower body “mask”, i.e. pants. They filter out pathogens that come out. However, if dirty clothes are touched, with bad luck they can become infected.

Hand washing can prevent infections. And after all, those pants should be washed after a good wash.

Seppo Meri

professor of immunology

university of Helsinki

