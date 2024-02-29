Science questions for kids | Why was the nuclear bomb invented?

Minna Mustalampi, 7

A nuclear bomb development became possible when it was discovered that a huge amount of energy would be released when an atom was split.

It was realized that nuclear energy could be used to produce electricity, but also to make unprecedentedly destructive weapons. Soon there was concern that the adversaries might actually build their own nuclear bomb.

The United States was the first to build a nuclear bomb on the basis that it had to do it before Nazi Germany, which at the time was waging a brutal war of conquest in Europe.

When the United States used nuclear weapons against Germany-allied Japan in 1945, it was quickly realized that we had gone too far. The destructive power of those weapons was so great that they threatened the whole of humanity, unless they were banned or at least restricted.

Although this was agreed upon, several other countries also developed their own nuclear weapons because they saw the United States or other nuclear powers as a threat to them.

The background was therefore fear and the idea that nuclear weapons would prevent other countries from using those weapons against themselves. At the same time, for some, nuclear weapons were a source of pride and a sign of power.

In practice, insecurity only increased, and as a result, treaties were eventually negotiated to limit those weapons. There is an agreement banning nuclear weapons, but the nuclear powers oppose it.

So we haven't gotten rid of nuclear weapons. The background is mainly the same reasons that led to the invention of the nuclear bomb: fear and the desire for power.

Titti Erästö

senior researcher

Cyprus

Sweets are often associated with celebrations and other festivities.

Why do all children like candy?

Jussi Pennanen, 7 and Lilli Pennanen, 5

Thereto there are at least three main reasons why most children and adults like grits and many other sweet foods.

First of all, people have apparently learned to like sweets for hundreds of thousands of years. Over the years, sweet berries and fruits have been found to be safe, while bitter and bitter-tasting ones could be poisonous.

Another and perhaps more important explanation than the previous one is related to the fact that candies are offered at birthdays and other occasions where fun is held. Sometimes you can get candies as a reward.

Candies are thus easily associated with a feeling of pleasure. Some adults also eat candies or other sweets as comfort food to alleviate feelings of sadness, for example.

Thirdly, our food preferences are influenced by others around us – when guys like junk food, it's easy to go along with the feeling. This is also supported by advertisements and other marketing that connect candies and other sweet treats with joy and togetherness.

Candies are such a big part of our food culture and behavior that very few people don't like them. Adults often have more self-control that they shouldn't gobble up candies to their heart's content because of their unhealthiness.

It is usually the case that both children and adults like roughs, but adults restrain their use more sensitively.

Mikael Fogelholm

professor of nutrition

university of Helsinki

The eye is held in place by small motor muscles.

How do the eyeballs stay attached to the head?

Urho Härkönen, 5

Eyeball bordered by a bony eye socket in the skull. There, the eyeball lies surrounded by fatty tissue.

The forward movement of the eyeball and thus its bulging out is primarily prevented by the eye movement muscles, which are attached to the eye socket.

They are small muscles whose task is to turn the eye in the desired direction. In addition, the upper and lower lids limit the forward movement of the eyeball.

In principle, the eye can detach from the head if all the motor muscles, blood vessels and optic nerve were severed. This is very rare. Only an injury that would cut all those tissues behind the eyeball could cause such a situation.

Mika Harju

specialist in ophthalmology

HUS Eye Clinic

Stegosaurus could usually sleep standing up.

How did stegosaurs sleep?

Aarne Rajasärkkä, 4

Stegosaurus was the size of an elephant. As a herbivore, its lifestyle was also pretty much the same as that of an elephant. The elephant can be partly used as a point of comparison when thinking about how a stegosaurus sleeps.

Being a herbivore, stegosaurus had to eat often to get enough nutrition. Especially when the amount of nutrition contained in the vegetation it ate was not as great as in present-day herbivores.

Eating required a lot of time and reduced the time spent on rest and other activities.

The habitat of the stegosaurus was also more unsafe than that of the elephant. In the light of current knowledge, it lived in smaller herds and was also threatened by large predators, such as ceratosaurus and allosaurus.

Stegosaurus's sleep was variable in quality and mainly consisted of short naps, between which it was awake, watching its surroundings for threats and possibly also eating.

It probably slept standing up for most of its naps, only laying down for perhaps the darkest night of the heart.

When lying down, the stegosaurus probably slept in a slightly upright lying position, leaning to one side. While sleeping, it has let out grunting noises and other dreamlike noises, but has not actually snored.

A place with good visibility, but not easily noticed, such as a thicket or the base of a large tree, was probably chosen as a place to sleep. In total, the stegosaurus was probably able to sleep 3–5 hours a day.

Mikko K. Haaramo

vertebrate paleontologist

university of Helsinki

