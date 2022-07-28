Science questions for kids | Why often in fairy tales the mother dies and is replaced by an evil stepmother?

Ilona Hakulinen, 7

In many in an old fairy tale, the mother dies when the child is born or when the child is small.

Fortunately, in real life this is no longer as common. You can get a stepmother much more often when the parents divorce.

In old fairy tales, the figure of an evil or mean stepmother creates tension within the family. It is important for the structure of the story. With a good mother, it would be more difficult for the main character to break away from the world to do heroic deeds.

With the help of the evil stepmother in the fairy tale, the child can also think about his own mother from different perspectives. The child can play with the idea that the mother is actually a bad stepmother, in which case it is safe to be angry with her. When the bad mood is over, reconciliation feels good.

The old fairy tales were born in a time when the roles of men and women were more limited than today. Father took care of work outside the home, mother took care of the children and household chores.

It was the mother’s death that was the main reason for the father’s remarriage. A widowed mother with children usually did not remarry. Therefore, stepfathers hardly appear in old fairy tales.

You can still find a mean stepmother, for example Jacob and by Wilhelm Grimm retold versions, but the character no longer appears in completely new fairy tales.

Päivi Nordling

researcher, librarian

Children’s Book Institute

Even a bad smell can get used to it.

Why do other people’s farts smell worse than your own?

Sara Lindroos, 8

Sense of smell and all other human senses get used to it. Thus, a long-lasting sensory irritation, such as the feeling of touch in the buttocks when sitting, leads to a dimming of the sensation.

Unnecessary sensations are thus, as it were, cleared from our consciousness. That’s why the sense of smell doesn’t react much to a person’s own smells, such as farts, armpit sweat or the smell of breath.

We don’t get numb to other people’s smells in the same way. Some smell pleasant to us and others less so.

A pleasant smell often increases the liking of a person. The sense of smell is central to human behavior.

People usually think fart is our worst smell. We usually try not to fart in the presence of others.

Many also improve their smell by dabbing good-smelling perfumes on their armpits. They may even start if the fart gets in, for example, on a crowded bus.

Hannu Sariola

professor of developmental biology

university of Helsinki

The value of cryptocurrencies has fluctuated greatly.

How does cryptocurrency work? How is their value formed? Why are they capped?

Samuel Berg, 12

Algorithms are like recipes or instructions that computers follow when using them. Cryptocurrencies are money created with the help of algorithms that work on the internet.

Cryptos work like normal money, but it’s easier to transfer. Their value is created when users believe they have some value.

Value is realized when users agree to exchange goods or some currency for cryptocurrency. The exchange usually takes place through an intermediary. They are able to compare the value of cryptocurrency to, say, the euro.

Recently, many cryptocurrencies have lost their value when brokers have not always been able to fulfill their brokerage role. That’s why people have lost their cryptos. In this case, some have also lost their faith in the value of cryptocurrencies or their trust in intermediaries.

Most cryptocurrencies have a strictly limited maximum amount, as this is supposed to preserve their value better than if the currency could be created without limits. ‘

Cryptos are created, for example, by mining, i.e. by making computers calculate complex mathematical puzzles.

Matti Rossi

professor

Aalto University School of Economics

Mammoths probably vocalized in the same way as elephants,.

What was the sound of mammoths?

Oscar Pfau, 3

Siberia based on mammoth finds preserved in frozen ground, it is known that mammoths had very similar sound-producing organs to elephants.

Elephants are close relatives of mammoths. So we can conclude that mammoths made sounds similar to elephants.

Elephants are very intelligent and social animals. The vocalizations they produce are indeed versatile.

Elephants use both their trunks and mouths to vocalize, making low rumbling and roaring sounds, trumpet-like crashes, and higher-pitched screeches.

Elephants also know how to produce very low sounds called infrasound that can be heard by the human ear and can be carried several kilometers away.

Mammoths could probably do the same. Thus, a large part of the sounds of the mammoths would have gone completely unheard by us humans.

Laura Arppe

curator

Central Natural History Museum Luomus

Why are there so many bends in blood vessels?

Saga Pihko, 7

Blood vessels is everywhere in man. They are soft, flexible and flexible pipes. It allows blood vessels to twist.

Inside the blood vessels is a thin cell layer, with a muscle layer on the outside. That muscle layer is thicker in the arteries that carry blood from the heart to the body than in the veins that carry blood to the heart. Therefore, arteries are stiffer than veins.

Thin capillaries are the most flexible because they have no muscle layer at all.

Arteries and veins make bends mainly when they branch off into different organs, such as the heart, lungs, spine and eyes. So they are quite direct. As they get older and due to, for example, high blood pressure, they can become more tortuous.

The smallest arteries go inside the organs and there branch into meandering capillaries. They carry blood where the arteries cannot.

Carbon dioxide and waste materials, i.e. body waste, are also transferred to the blood carried by the capillaries. They travel through the veins to the liver, kidneys and lungs to be cleaned until the blood continues its journey towards the heart.

All mammals have a very similar blood circulation. The tortuosity of the blood vessels is important so that the blood circulation works in every part of the body.

Katriina Aalto-Setälä

professor of physiology

University of Tampere

