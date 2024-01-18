Science questions for kids | Why is there never lightning or thunder during snowfall?

Energy Meriluoto, 7

Also with sleet or snow there may be thunder. However, these so-called blizzards are so rare in Finland that the probability of their detection is very small.

In a snowstorm, lightning is generated by the same deaf cloud as in water rain.

In cumulus clouds, electricity is generated both in summer and winter when ice crystals and snowflakes collide with each other.

However, the difference comes from the size of the clouds. In the heat of the summer, cumulonimbus clouds grow large, and electricity is generated for the occurrence of several lightning strikes.

In winter, on the other hand, the clouds are low. Electricity is usually not accumulated enough for even one flash. In some heavy snowfalls, when the temperature is close to zero, enough electricity may have accumulated to cause a few lightning strikes.

This may seem strange, because there shouldn't be thunder in winter! But thunder does not care about the seasons per se, but about atmospheric conditions.

There are also places in the world where snow storms occur frequently. Such places include the coasts of Japan and the Great Lakes region of the United States. In these areas, cold air can suddenly move over a large and warm water area. In this case, large deaf clouds are formed even in winter.

Antti Mäkelä

investigator

weather Institute

A bruise can occur if you hurt yourself in some way.

If a person had bruises all over his body, would it be dangerous?

Aaron Alonen, 8

Bruises are not dangerous in themselves.

However, bruising can be a sign that something is wrong.

There are diseases in which a person's blood changes so that it does not clot normally. Then the body can get a lot of bruises, even if you haven't hurt yourself.

Such diseases can go away on their own, but some of them require urgent treatment. That's why it would be good to see a doctor if bruises start to appear on the body for no reason. Blood tests can be taken at the doctor and see if there is anything abnormal in the blood.

If the bruises were caused by hurting yourself, for example by falling, the bruises are not dangerous. Not even if there are a lot of them.

But if you have hurt yourself so badly that your whole body is covered in bruises, there may have been other injuries as well. So even then it would be good to visit the hospital.

Fairy tale Långström

specialist in pediatrics and pediatric hematology and oncology

HUS New children's hospital

The baby's gaze and expressions tell that the world is very interesting to him.

Do babies think and how does their memory work?

Verneri Valovuo, 5

Anyone you can't know what another person is really thinking. We can guess other people's thoughts from their words, actions and expressions, but we can only imagine other people's thoughts that could also come into our own mind.

When we think, our brain combines the current situation and all previous experiences in life. A baby's thinking cannot be the same as that of older people, because the baby's brain has only had time to experience the world for a short time.

So the baby's thoughts are definitely different from you or other older people.

Still, you can easily see, for example, from a baby's look and the obvious, that the baby wants to explore the world and be with other people. This means that the baby thinks very actively.

Babies are the best learners in the world. A baby's brain accumulates much more memory traces than other people's brains.

The baby's memory is constantly accumulating important information for the baby, for example, how the mother smells, how the spoon hits the mouth, how to stand up and what kind of voice a person has.

However, the baby does not yet know how to share what he has learned with words or games in the same way as you.

Sampsa Old House

professor of physiology

University of Helsinki and New Children's Hospital

The Materpiscis armadillo may have looked like this.

What was the first animal to have a navel?

Iris Salo, 11

Navel is considered a characteristic characteristic especially of placental mammals. The majority of mammals living today are placental mammals.

The umbilical cord is the scar left by the umbilical cord breaking. So it says that the animal initially received nutrition through the umbilical cord.

In recent studies, the origin of placental mammals has been traced back about 90 million years.

It is also possible that their close relatives who lived around 160–200 million years ago already had a navel. They belonged Eutheria– to the mammal group. It is difficult to confirm this based on fossils, i.e. animal remains.

Early placental mammals and their close relatives mostly resembled small insectivorous mammals such as marsupials or hedgehogs. However, there have been older polar animals as well.

In fact, most vertebrates are born with some kind of scar, left by the umbilical cord or yolk sac that carried food inside the mother or in the egg. However, the scar is usually neither very visible nor permanent.

For example, some fish that give birth to live young have a clear navel left by the umbilical cord.

The oldest fossilized animal with a navel is Materpiscis– armadillo. About 370–380 million years old fossils were found in Australia, one of which contained well-preserved remains of a fetus and the umbilical cord and placenta-like structure.

Materpiscis was a creature about 30 centimeters long as an adult. Characteristic of armored fish, its body was protected by an armor made of hard bone plates.

Juha Saarinen

paleontologist, academy researcher

university of Helsinki

Send the question, the questioner's full name and age to [email protected]. The column is edited by Touko Kauppinen and Juha Merimaa.