Science questions for kids | Why is there happiness or unhappiness?

Why is there happiness or unhappiness?

Helka Hankela, 4

Good luck and misfortune is because surprising and unexpected things happen in the world.

Some of those events are nice for us. In this case, it is about luck or good luck. For example, Liisa was lucky when she found a four-leaf clover on the lawn.

Some similar events, on the other hand, are unpleasant for us, when it comes to bad luck or bad luck. For example, Peka had bad luck when he stepped in dog poop.

Luck and unluckiness are largely independent of us, so it is not easy to promote lucky things and avoid unlucky ones. However, we can sometimes indirectly influence our happiness and unhappiness.

Liisa may have been lucky in part because she persistently searched for the four-leaf clover. Pekka, on the other hand, could have avoided his misfortune by being more careful.

In life, we get into situations where we have to decide whether to take a risk and trust in luck.

It was worth it for Liisa and Peka’s parents to take the risk and trust in luck when they end up together and get married. Liisa and Peka, on the other hand, should not rely on good luck by going on weak ice.

Markus Lammenranta

docent of theoretical philosophy

University of Helsinki

Exercise is good for all dogs, and it helps with diabetes.

For example, can a dog have type 1 diabetes and if so, how is it treated?

Elmeri Niinistö, 8 and Elli Niinistö, 10

Also found in domestic animals Diabetes mellitus i.e. diabetes. The most common form of diabetes in dogs resembles type 1 diabetes in humans. It is characterized by a constant amount of insulin that is too low.

When the body does not produce enough insulin, it must be obtained from elsewhere. In practice, it means insulin injections, which the dog owner usually gives the pet under the skin in the mornings and evenings. In addition, diet and exercise play an important role in the treatment of diabetes.

Dogs with diabetes are usually fed twice a day with insulin injections. Regular, not too strenuous exercise helps to maintain steady blood sugar.

Monitoring the dog’s condition is also important. If the dog is overweight, try to lose weight slowly.

In other domestic animals, the disease corresponding to human type 1 diabetes is less common. For example, diabetes in cats usually corresponds to type 2 diabetes in humans. Also, among other things, horses only very rarely have a disease like type 1 diabetes.

Tuulia Aherikko

vet

Ahma animal clinic, Animal clinic Aarre and Tassuapu

Frost can surprise you in autumn, when the nights get cooler.

What if the climate cooled at the same rate as it is warming now?

Ruusu Alahuhta, 11 and Patu Alahuhta, 7

People and other organisms have over time adapted to the prevailing climatic conditions. A rapid cooling of the climate would also mostly be a disadvantage.

Today, the average global temperature rises by about 0.2 degrees per decade. In Finland, the rate of warming is approximately double.

The harms of warming are most likely to affect warm regions of the earth, and the harms of cooling would be to cold areas. For example, it would be easier to adapt to the cooling in the tropics than in Finland. With cooling, extreme heat would become rarer and severe frosts would become more common.

With more severe frosts, for example, people’s heating costs would increase, and heart and lung patients would have to be hospitalized.

In nature, for example, small birds would have to be even more strict in winter, when staying warm would take more energy from them.

On the other hand, harder frosts would also be beneficial, as they would, for example, keep the populations of the birch moths and some other destructive insects in check in Northern Lapland.

In a warming climate, the rains will be heavier, but in many places they will be less frequent than before, causing both floods and droughts to become more common. As the climate cools, the opposite would happen, i.e. rains would be received more evenly than before.

Tropical cyclones get their energy from the condensation of water vapor evaporating from warm seas. In a cooling climate, they would weaken because there would be less water vapor in the air than before.

Jouni Räisänen

senior university lecturer in meteorology

University of Helsinki

On a sunny day, you can sometimes see the roach in the warm surface water.

Do fish ever freeze in water?

Hemmo Kurttila, 6

We humans are even-tempered mammals. Frostbite is our body’s countermeasure, when it tries to keep the body temperature constant at around 37 degrees, even in a cold environment.

Our skin gets goosebumps and we may shake. Then it’s good to get warm, add more clothes or, for example, move more.

Fish, on the other hand, have an exchange temperature, i.e. their body temperature is usually the same as the surrounding water. That’s why they hardly experience the same feeling of frostbite as humans.

Although the tunas of the seas are similar to animals with a constant temperature, they keep their body temperature fairly constant and often higher than the surrounding water due to their constant movement.

The water temperature is very important for the well-being of the fish. Fish spawn, i.e. multiply, at a certain time and at a certain temperature.

In the summer, water that is too warm can even be dangerous for them if they cannot get deeper into cooler water. For example, even a fairly short period of time in 26-degree water can be fatal for a pike.

Sometimes, on the other hand, you can see a flock of roaches resting under the surface of the Pacific water in the sun with their snouts slanting downwards. Maybe they enjoy basking in the sun at that time, when the temperature of the body may rise slightly higher than the surrounding water.

When winter comes, several species of fish in Finland, for example, move from shallow to deep water, where the water temperature is about four degrees higher than near the surface, where it is close to zero. Warmer water seems to make wintering easier.

Jari Raitaniemi

specialist researcher

Natural Resources Center

The column is provided by Touko Kauppinen.