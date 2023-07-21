Science questions for kids | Why is life so wonderful?

Taavi Hirvonen, 6

Wonder and the curiosity it generates is part of human nature. Animals other than humans also wonder.

Wondering makes us interested in things, which activates the so-called reward areas of the brain.

That’s why the study of wonderful things excites us. In this way, you learn more about the world and, thanks to the information gathered, cope better with different challenges.

That’s why, thanks to evolution, we have become beings that wonder about the different phenomena of the world over time.

We especially wonder what is new, surprising or special. As a child, there is enough to wonder about when there are all kinds of new things all the time: for example, fire trucks, train rides, Rubik’s cubes and various tricks on the trampoline.

Then there are bigger things to wonder about. Why do people even exist? Why was I born into this family? Why can I see my own nose if I want to, but normally when I look at the world I can’t?

Life is wonderful because life itself is ultimately a pretty wonderful thing. The world is big and all kinds of strange and surprising things happen here. The fact that there is life – and just this kind of life – is ultimately the greatest miracle of all.

We adults sometimes forget the wonder of life. We have been here in life for so long that we have seen and experienced a little bit of everything. Then life can start to feel ordinary and unsurprising.

Then it’s good to wake yourself up from time to time to remember how wonderful this life is and how wonderful it is to be able to live your own, special life. So you should never stop wondering because it makes life worth living!

Frank Martela

philosopher, university lecturer

Aalto university

Children usually learn to speak first and then to read.

Is it possible to learn to read before learning to speak?

Aura Mononen, 9

Yes it is possible although rare. Usually, children first learn to speak and only then to read. This is because the child’s oral language development most often lays the foundation for reading skills.

Learning to read requires recognizing letters and usually also understanding letter-sound correspondences. The ability to combine sounds into syllables and put them together into words is also very helpful.

When a child becomes interested in written language, he recognizes letters and whole words from his environment in context.

Little by little, the child also learns to understand texts, for example syllables and often repeated short words, which speeds up reading. With practice, reading speeds up even more and becomes fluent.

There are children who have learned to read, although they are unable to use the letter-sound correspondence to their advantage, are unable to speak or have otherwise had a different linguistic development. They have been able to learn to read, for example, by recognizing words with the help of pictures.

Marja-Kristiina Lerkkanen

professor of education

University of Jyväskylä

Does absolute zero have an opposite?

Arto Tulla, 7

In everyday life temperature tells how cold or hot something like the water heated in a boiler feels. Physics often examines the matter on a much smaller scale, which cannot be seen with the naked eye.

It boils down to how fast the water molecules move. The absolute zero point is reached when their movement stops completely.

It is always possible to increase the temperature, even though no particle can travel faster than light. There is therefore no limit for temperature that cannot be exceeded with certainty, so the zero point has no actual opposite.

The hottest place in the known universe can be found right now at the Cern research center in Central Europe.

With the help of the Large Hardon Collider particle accelerator operating there, a so-called quark gluon plasma with a temperature of several terakelvins has been created. One terakelvin is 1,000,000,000,000 degrees Kelvin or Celsius.

A somewhat similar substance once also filled the very early universe, which at the beginning was even hotter than the quark gluon plasma. However, it is not known exactly how high those temperatures were at their highest.

Aleksi Vuorinen

professor of theoretical particle physics

university of Helsinki

In Finland, the mosquitoes that fly in early summer are most active at dusk.

Do mosquitoes sleep at night?

Aapo Tolvanen, 12

Mosquitoes sink into a dream-like state every day. In fact, all animals sleep at times. However, not all mosquitoes sleep at night.

Different mosquito species have different circadian rhythms that affect what time of the day they eat, rest, fly, lay eggs and mate.

Most mosquitoes are active in the evening and at night and sleep mainly during the day. However, some mosquito species are more active during the day than at night.

For example, mosquitos that spread malaria are active at night, but tiger mosquitoes that spread dengue fever are active during the day.

In Finland, the mosquitoes that fly in early summer are most eager at dusk, and the horka mosquitoes that hatch in late summer don’t start until late at night.

However, some of the forest mosquitoes, for example, can be active during the day, especially in a shady forest. Because Finland has bright nights in summer and especially in early summer, the circadian rhythm of mosquitoes is not as clear as in southern countries.

Nocturnal activity is an advantage for mosquitoes. It is usually calmer then, making it easier for them to reach animals to suck blood from. The carbon dioxide produced by the breathing of animals does not dissipate and most animals do not react as much as during the day.

Most birds are not chasing mosquitoes at night either. It has been concluded that different mosquito species go to sleep when the environment becomes unfavorable for their activities.

Lena Huldén

docent of applied zoology, entomologist

