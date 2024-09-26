Science questions for kids | Why is 12 o’clock midnight when it is not the middle of the night?

Why is 12 o’clock midnight when it is not the middle of the night?

Max Tanskanen, 9

Midday is defined in astronomy as the moment when the sun is in the south, i.e. at its highest point in the sky. Midnight, on the other hand, is defined as the moment when the sun is in the north, i.e. it is the darkest moment of the night. That darkest moment is 12 hours after noon.

In Finland and numerous other countries, a 24-hour clock is usually used, so 12 o’clock at night is midnight.

In Finland, we use what we call Eastern European time, which includes a total of 28 countries or regions.

Because of the observance of the time zone, the time is the same no matter where you are in the zone, even if the sun is not in the same place at the same time in different geographical locations.

During the spring and summer months, the clocks in Finland and many other countries are moved forward by an hour, i.e. summer time is observed.

In this case, midnight and midnight are not at the same time anywhere in Finland. In normal i.e. winter time, midnight can be 24 o’clock somewhere in Finland, but not nearly always and everywhere.

For example, in Finland’s easternmost place, Virmäjärvi in ​​Ilomantsi, midnight is between 11:37 p.m. and 01:00 a.m., in Helsinki between 00:04 and 01:27 a.m., and in the westernmost place of Finland, Märket islet, between 00:27 and 01:50 a.m.

The earliest time to midnight is at the beginning of November and the latest at the end of July.

So in the eastern part of Finland, 24:00 may actually be midnight, but the more you go west, the more midnight and 24:00 differ.

Before the introduction of time zones, different localities followed their own local time based on the position of the sun, and later Helsinki local time.

Using local time turned out to be difficult, for example, in terms of train traffic, telephone connections and connections to foreign countries. Eastern European time was introduced in Finland on May Day 1921.

Asko Palviainen

special designer

Almanac Office of the University of Helsinki

A dog can sometimes be properly tickled.

Can a dog be allergic to humans and what can be done for such dogs?

Emma Lehto, 10

Dogs the most common causes of allergies are food substances, environmental causes and flea hypersensitivity. Flea hypersensitivity does not occur in Finland, however, because we do not have dog fleas.

Environmental causes include, for example, dust from domestic animals, people and tiny organisms in homes such as dust mites and storage mites. Dogs can also be allergic to the dander dust that comes off the skin of people.

However, diagnosing allergies is challenging. Diagnosis is the sum of many factors, and it is also common that there are several allergies at the same time, which makes it difficult to name a specific allergy.

Even though human skin is constantly renewing itself and a huge amount of dead cells drips as dandruff every day, the amount of dandruff dust that may cause symptoms usually remains fortunately moderate.

Washing and wearing clothes prevent dander dust from accumulating and spreading into homes. Although allergies cannot be cured, luckily there are many treatments. Thus, symptoms such as itching and frequent skin and ear infections can be kept under control.

Various medicines are used for the treatment, which can be given to the skin, orally or by injection. The treatment is planned according to the needs of the individual dog.

Jonna Juhola

vet

Aures skin and ear veterinarians

As the viper moves forward, its tongue hangs a little in the open air.

How does a snake smell with its tongue?

Anna Määttä, 9

With snakes is a two-pronged tongue that they stick out into the open air every now and then, but that tongue doesn’t really smell. Odor molecules stick to the mucous membrane of the tongue, but the actual smelling takes place in the olfactory organ located in the roof of the oral cavity.

That organ called the vomeronasal organ is paired. It senses smells when the snake places the tips of its tongue in its openings. Separate nerve branches from the snake’s brain enter the organ, which carry the sense of smell to the brain.

Snakes also have nostrils and an odor-sensing olfactory epithelium like us humans, but the use of the tongue and vomeronasal organ also enables the sensing of substances that are not volatile. They are caught, for example, from the surface of vegetation. In this case, it’s actually a matter of the sense of taste, when the odorant doesn’t come with the gas.

The pairing of the snake’s vomeronal organ also allows for an easier search, for example, in the direction of the prey. Parity helps to identify where the smell is stronger and thus the prey is more likely.

Esa Hohtola

Emeritus Professor of Animal Physiology

University of Oulu

These toothbrushes are from the 19th century.

How did people brush their teeth before the toothbrush was invented?

Aarni Ketopaikka, 4

Influence it seems that people have been using some kind of toothbrushes since very early on.

The oldest signs of the use of brushes are from 3,000–3,500 years before the beginning of the chronology. They were probably used at least in ancient Egypt and Babylonia, i.e. in the southern part of the current state of Iraq. It is not known whether any other method of brushing teeth was used before the first toothbrushes.

The earliest toothbrushes were often made from sticks, which were obtained from, for example, tree branches. The end of the stick was chewed, making it sufficiently fibrous. The oldest toothbrushes looked like a stuffed wolf. At least in ancient China, horse hair and pig hair have also been used as bristles for brushes.

Food used to be harder and sugar-free, so teeth didn’t necessarily need to be cleaned as carefully as today.

Tooth decay and other dental problems only increased with the invention and spread of grain cultivation and finally exploded with the spread of sugar.

The earliest signs of teeth in Finland, for example, seem to be from the Stone Age, probably from around 3,500–4,100 years before the end of time.

The problem is that natural ingredients often do not remain in the soil for thousands of years. Thus, signs of early tooth cleaning are lacking.

Kati Salo

osteology fellowship researcher

University of Helsinki

Send the question, the questioner’s full name and age to [email protected]. The column is provided by Touko Kauppinen.