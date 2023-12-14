Science questions for kids | Why don't people just print money and give it to the needy?

Why don't people just print money and give it to the needy?

Helmi Korpijaakko, 11

Money are not only banknotes and coins, but also funds in bank accounts. However, money is not available indefinitely, but its amount is regulated.

The European Central Bank together with the central banks of the member countries, such as the Bank of Finland, decide on the regulation of the money in the euro area.

The amount of money can be increased if it is decided.

However, increasing the amount of money does not increase the amount of goods or services. “Printing” money produces nothing but more money.

If the central bank were to increase the amount of money in the economy quickly, even by printing a lot of new banknotes and distributing them to the poor, the result would be an increase in the demand for goods and services.

This would lead to an increase in prices. So with the same money, you could make fewer purchases than before.

A decrease in the value of money would at worst lead to people no longer trusting the value of their money, i.e. that the same money would get you the same things tomorrow as today. Eventually, money would lose its value.

Therefore, simply printing money cannot increase well-being in the long run. A more efficient way to help the needy than printing money is to collect taxes and distribute subsidies to the needy. This is what is currently being done.

Petri Mäki-Fränti

senior economist

Bank of Finland

Diamonds are very hard, but not indestructible

What happens to a diamond if you throw it into the sun?

Väinö Hietala, 7

Diamond are the hardest materials found on Earth. Diamond consists of only carbon, but its special crystal structure makes it very durable.

Diamond also refracts light exceptionally well, which is why this radiant stone is used in jewelry.

Although diamond is a hard material, it is still not unbreakable. By hitting a diamond on a hard surface with a hammer, it is possible to make the diamond split.

Diamond can also be burned, although it is not easy. In heat of more than 700 degrees and in abundant oxygen, the diamond's carbon burns into carbon dioxide. Then the diamond literally evaporates into thin air.

This would also happen if a diamond were thrown into the Sun. Even in the outer parts of the Sun, the temperature rises to thousands of degrees. The heat would break the diamond's structure into individual carbon atoms, which would mix with the interior of the Sun.

Tom Kuusela

University researcher in physics

University of Turku

I don't normally breathe through my nose – but not always.

Why can't you breathe through your nose and mouth at the same time?

Malla Mursula, 9

Man you can breathe through your mouth and nose at the same time.

For example, when playing sports, you may breathe through both in order to get more air into the body at once. Because breathing is easier through the mouth, it can often feel like you are not breathing through the nose at all, even if you are.

Breathing through the nose has to face much greater resistance compared to breathing through the mouth.

If the mouth is open, the air always passes more easily through the mouth – a bit like the water in a stream travels faster along a larger branch. You don't often breathe through your nose and mouth at the same time.

A person normally breathes only through the nose. If the nose is blocked, for example due to a runny nose, or if we otherwise need more air, breathing is easily partially or completely transferred through the mouth.

It is normally best to breathe through the nose, because then the airflow becomes moist and warm, which makes it less irritating to the pharynx and lungs.

If you breathe through your mouth for a long time, it easily dries out and the mucous membranes get irritated. In this case, a person may start snoring while sleeping.

However, breathing through the mouth or through both the mouth and the nose is convenient if necessary!

Mari Hero

specialist in ear, nose and throat diseases

Bee

Rabbits can survive even in the cold, as long as there is something to eat.

How cold can a rabbit live and be comfortable?

Akseli Ylikoski, 11

Directly it's hard to give an answer about the rabbits' feelings when we can't interview them. However, we can draw conclusions about it.

Rabbits originally come from the south, in the direction of Spain. They live here in Pohjola in clearly colder conditions than their native area.

However, they have survived the Finnish winter quite well. For example, another southern animal species, the nutria, did not survive here in the wild.

The condition for rabbits to live is that they are able to dig or find nest holes for themselves. When there is still food available, rabbits do well even in freezing temperatures. This is evidenced by the fact that they are quite active even in winter.

Rabbits have been seen outside even in temperatures above 10 degrees below zero. Nothing directly indicates that they would feel clearly uncomfortable even then. Cubs have also been observed to be born in the middle of winter in February, which is atypical for northern mammals.

Rabbits have warm fur that helps them survive. Their establishment in cold conditions has been facilitated by urban conditions. It is usually 2–3 degrees warmer in cities. For example, the ships in the buildings provide good places to stay for them.

Petri Nummi

senior university lecturer

university of Helsinki

Send the question, the questioner's full name and age to [email protected]. The column is edited by Touko Kauppinen and Juha Merimaa.