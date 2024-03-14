Science questions for kids | Why don't kids like broccoli?

Leo Outamaa, 11

Broccoli share opinions: even some adults don't like broccoli. Even one of the former presidents of the United States, George HW Bush, has publicly named broccoli as his favorite dish.

The reason for the disgust is probably the bitterness. Broccoli is a cabbage plant and belongs to the genus Brassica. Plants of this genus produce thiocyanate compounds that contain both nitrogen and sulfur. This combination can taste bitter.

Some people react to the bitterness of cabbage plants so sensitively that they don't want to eat them. The preference may be innate. We all have genes that control how we taste different compounds.

Experiencing bitterness in Brassica plants has been linked to the taste receptor gene tas2r38, which controls our ability to taste thiocyanate compounds.

The version of the gene we get depends on how sensitively we taste bitterness. Therefore, some people are more sensitive to taste bitterness in broccoli as well.

On the other hand, the disgust of others can be a treat for others. Broccoli's bitterness can be softened by toning recipes with, for example, herbs and grated cheese. I strongly recommend trying different options.

Mari Sandell

professor of sensory food research

university of Helsinki

Only about a quarter of the earth's surface is land.

If all the people in the world were distributed equally among the land areas of the earth, how many people would live in Finland?

Reeta Tuuli, 10

Terrestrial about 28 percent of the surface, or more than a quarter, is land or land under a glacier. It is about 144 million square kilometers in total.

The world's population is estimated to have exceeded eight billion in November 2022. It grows every month by about the population of Finland, i.e. 5.6 million, and annually by the population of France, i.e. 67 million.

If it is estimated that the world's population is now almost 8.1 billion, there would be about 1.78 hectares of space left for each person. In other words, 56 people would live in one square kilometer, i.e. in an area roughly the size of Helsinki's Vartiosaari.

Finland's land area without lakes is 304,000 square kilometers, so 17 million people would live here if distributed equally. The amount would practically correspond to Norwegians and Danes moving to Finland. Annually, the population would increase by about 140,000 people.

Some places in the world are hard to live in. Antarctica and Greenland are covered by glaciers, the air is thin in the Himalayas and Andes, and the vast deserts from the Kalahari to the Gobi are too dry for permanent human habitation.

On the other hand, some places are very densely populated. With the population density of the Colombian city of Bogotá, all the people of the world could fit in an area the size of Finland.

Joni Vainikka

Ph.D. in Geography

university of Helsinki

Catnip can relax a cat, the researcher says.

Can a cat become addicted to catnip?

Peppi Kivimäki, 13

Catnip excites many cats. Some individuals who have smelled catnip push their owner and furniture, some try to roll around in the plant, others relax and fall asleep, and some may even hiss or otherwise seem aggressive.

Despite the attention-grabbing behavior, at least nowadays, it is not thought that catnip causes addiction to cats.

Catnip affects the cat's brain's opioid system, which produces pleasure hormones and thus a good feeling. The same system is also activated by addictive substances.

However, addiction is usually accompanied by withdrawal symptoms from stopping or reducing the use of the substance. Cats have not been found to experience withdrawal symptoms from catnip.

Catnip can often relax a stressed cat and also act as a good stimulant. From the point of view of cats' well-being, catnip can usually be offered without worry.

Milla Salonen

research doctor

university of Helsinki

This statue of Kustaa Vaasa is in Stockholm.

What songs did Kustaa Vaasa sing?

Aaro Moll, 4

Swedish ruled as king 1523–1560 Kustaa Vaasa is not as famous a singer as his contemporary the King of England Henry VIII, from whom several of his own compositions have been preserved.

However, Kustaa Vaasa wanted to seem like a multi-talented king in the spirit of Renaissance ideals, like other European rulers. It seems that he has also valued music.

It is known that Kustaa Vaasa attended a cathedral school in Uppsala as a child, where the teaching included learning to sing Latin songs.

However, no notes about the songs he sang in his childhood or his singing skills have been preserved. At least some of the schoolchildren helped the clergy with their songs in church services, where each celebration of the church year and other important moments had their own melodies.

Kustaa Vaasa's niece about his adult musical hobbies Per Brahe has written that the king liked to listen to music. He especially liked playing the lute, a stringed instrument similar to a guitar.

Per Brahe said that the king himself was a skilled and hard-working musician. However, the ringing is probably an exaggeration.

Kustaa Vaasa would not have had the opportunity to sing or play at official celebrations, because professional musicians were responsible for the music. Religious music was provided by the clergy. The upper class of the period preferred, among other things, polyphonic music, which required good singing skills and an accurate ear.

The king's sons continued the court culture founded by their father, in which music played an essential part. Already a king Eric XIV:sheet music has also been preserved from n hovi, even Erik's own compositions.

Sanna Raninen

researcher in musicology

Uppsala University, Sweden

