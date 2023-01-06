Science questions for kids | Why does drinking lemonade sometimes feel in the eyes?

Elvi Ruusunen, 9

Pop that is, lemonade consists of various chemical compounds. The basic recipe contains water, sugar or other sweetener and carbon dioxide or mineral water. Flavor can be added with, for example, fruit juices or aromas.

The drink usually tastes sweet, but nowadays various lemon drinks are also increasingly popular, which taste more acidic than, for example, orange or cola drinks.

The various chemical compounds in slime can tickle free nerve endings in the mouth and nose. Sensation is called chemosensation, and people are sensitive in different ways when experiencing it. The feeling can even be felt in the eyes.

The method of serving also has an effect. You can drink the soft drink directly from the bottle or, for example, from a closed mug with a lid and a straw. You can also pour the drink into a glass. From an open glass, bubbles and volatile compounds rise more easily into the nose and eyes.

Limut is meant to be taken orally. Sometimes it can happen by accident that the drink spills from the open glass onto the skin or even into the eyes. If the drink gets directly into the eyes, it should be washed off quickly with water.

Mari Sandell

professor of sensory food research

university of Helsinki

This calf was born in Germany. Cows were domesticated over thousands of years.

How was the first cow born?

Lilja Alaspää, 6

Current cows, i.e. domestic cattle, developed from primitive bulls that originally lived as wild animals. The original bulls later became extinct. They were game animals of humans, hunted for meat and hides.

Around 10,000 years ago, human communities living in the Middle East changed their hunting techniques. They began to control the movement of animal herds and select the individuals to be hunted in order to increase the amount of prey.

Over a long period of time, the animals became tamer and adapted to the closeness of humans. Humans began feeding them and eventually isolated them from their wild relatives.

This was first done for smaller species such as sheep, goats and pigs. Only then was the method applied to the primordial bull, which was a very large, wild and dangerous animal.

The early domesticated animals still differed a lot from their current congeners. The first domesticated cows did not allow themselves to be milked, but were mainly considered meat animals.

Over thousands of years, humans chose the calmest and most human-friendly animals from cattle to continue the family, and milk gradually became an important source of food.

Auli Bläuer

docent of archaeo-osteology

University of Turku

How long does it take an adult to learn splits?

Hilja Nykänen, 11

Spaghetti doing it requires good mobility of the hip joints and stretching of the thigh muscles. Learning a movement largely depends on who is learning how to do it.

If the person is young and healthy, and does not have any special obstacles in mobility, the biggest job is to get the muscle tension of the front and back thighs to reach the split-leg position.

Even if you practice the pose every day, it can easily take weeks or months, whether it’s a child or an adult. If the person is older and the muscles are tighter, learning takes longer and longer.

Learning splits is on average easier for children than for adults. It is very likely that each of us still cannot do the splits, even if we practice.

On the other hand, people with highly mobile joints can do splits without any training. However, this is rare.

Tommi Vasankari

director and professor of Military Medicine

UKK Institute and University of Tampere

Pirates ran rampant in the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, for example.

Why didn’t pirates use shields?

Martti Korhonen, 3

Pirates didn’t use shields because they would have done them more harm than good.

Even large sailing ships are cramped spaces with lots of ropes and other obstacles on their decks. The shield would easily stick to them and make the wearer vulnerable.

When entering or taking over a ship, pirates also often had to climb from their own, smaller ships onto the decks of larger merchant ships. When climbing, the shield would be heavy and would slow down progress. Swimming with a heavy shield is also not possible.

The pirates’ armament was indeed light. The weapon could easily be carried on a belt or carried on the back, so that both hands could be free when climbing and moving.

Partly it is also about the change of times. Although individual shields can still be seen in drawings depicting medieval sea battles, they disappeared when we entered the era most often associated with pirates, the 1600s and 1700s.

The reason was also the proliferation of firearms. Against musket or cannon protection, the shield was quite ineffective. It was better to move nimbly and seek protection from the surroundings.

Mikko Meronen

investigator

Maritime center Forum-Marinum

