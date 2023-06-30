Science questions for kids | Why do you sometimes hear your own name being whispered, even though it is not spoken?

Viena Vesala, 8

Us perceiving the surrounding world is more complicated than one might quickly think.

Our senses, such as sight and hearing, constantly produce a huge amount of information, which our brain then tries to organize into an understandable form.

The brain doesn’t always succeed in this. For example, in a dimly lit room, a clothespin can look like a grumpy or crouching person, because our brain perceives the shape incorrectly. Only turning on the lights reveals the reality.

Our hearing works much the same way. We constantly hear a huge number of sounds, which our brain then recognizes and categorizes.

They do this based on what they have learned before. For example, a person who has learned to recognize the songs of different birds hears different birds, whereas a person who does not know birds only hears general birdsong.

We are all very used to recognizing our own name when spoken.

The phenomenon is so common and well-known that it has even been named the cocktail invitation phenomenon after the noisy invitations. So our brains may well be able to recognize our own name among the random murmur of speech even when it is not mentioned.

Patrik Wikman

research doctor

university of Helsinki

Dogs and cats don’t need to fight.

If all the cats and dogs in the world got together to fight, which would win?

Toivo Paala, 7

Cats and the canine animals of the world would probably be declared the winner of a mass dog fight.

This is due to animal behavior. Dogs work effectively in packs and so they would have the upper hand when attacking a lone cat. The exception is mainly lions, who live in packs and can even in nature use mass force when confronting hyenas.

From the point of view of dogs, the place of battle is also of great importance. At the bottom, they could retreat to mountain areas, where they would be threatened mainly by snow leopards and cougars.

A clear majority also supports the victory of canines.

By far the most common species on the battlefield would be the dog, of which there are estimated to be around 900 million individuals in the world. The second most common species would be the cat. The number of cats is estimated to be clearly lower, around 600 million.

When looking at wild animals, there are a total of about 35 million individuals in the ten largest dog species. However, the ten largest felines total only about one million individuals. Wolves and coyotes are the most common wild dogs, and Leopards are the most common wild cats.

On average, dogs are also larger than cats. It still remains to be considered how big a herd of canines is needed to defeat a male Amur tiger weighing almost 300 kilograms.

Korkeasaari zoo biologists

Is it safe to eat fox bread?

Is it safe to eat fox bread?

Niklas Hirche, 8

fox bread, otherwise called käenkaal, is a forest plant with a fresh, tangy taste, whose leaves and flowers can be safely tasted. Fox bread can also be used as a spice or decoration for food and drinks.

Ketunleiva has plenty of useful vitamin C

As the name of the plant, which combines the name of an animal and bread, already suggests, foxglove is not an actual food plant for humans.

The pungent taste of Ketunleipä leaves is due to oxalic acid, which hinders the absorption of iron and calcium from food. If used in abundance, it could therefore be harmful to health.

The tender leaves of Ketunleivä overwinter green, so you can find something to eat already in early spring. Plants can be easily found in groves and other nutritious forests in southern and central Finland. It is scarce north of Oulu.

The leaves of many other forest plants are also edible. Spruce buds, i.e. new spring shoots, rowan buds, milk thistle, osman rolls and goat’s pipe are already used in many kitchens.

There are a total of about 200 plant species used as food in Finland’s nature.

Raisa Mäkipää

research professor

Natural Resources Center

The baby no longer needs an umbilical cord after entering the world.

What happens if the baby’s umbilical cord is not tied before cutting?

Tuuli Lohiniva, 10

Umbilical cord connects the fetus’s bloodstream to the placenta. Through the placenta, the fetus gets the oxygen and nutrients it needs from the mother’s bloodstream.

Through the umbilical cord, the end products of the fetus’s metabolism are removed to the placenta and through it to the mother’s bloodstream to be cleaned.

At the end of a full-term pregnancy, the umbilical cord is about two centimeters thick and about half a meter long.

After the baby is born, the umbilical cord is closed after a few minutes with squeezing forceps. After that it is cut off.

There is no rush for this, because while the umbilical cord is still pulsating, the newborn receives blood from the placenta and important substances with it.

After cutting, the umbilical cord, which is still compressed by the forceps, is tied with a thread. The pliers are removed only after this.

If the umbilical cord were to be cut without blocking it, the baby’s blood would be wasted from the cut point. Then the blood loss would make the baby feel weaker.

The stump of the umbilical cord comes off 1-2 weeks after birth. A scar is left at the point where the cord is attached, called the navel.

Mervi Halttunen-Nieminen,

docent, specialist in gynecology and obstetrics and reproductive medicine

university of Helsinki

