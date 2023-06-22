Science questions for kids | Why do you shoot in wars? Couldn’t you just wrestle in them?

Viivi Pollari, 8

People like other animals, they have often used force to defend their circle of life when others threaten it.

Already thousands of years ago, people have fought especially for a place to live, food and their property.

Unfortunately, wars have also arisen from time to time. They have used violence and various weapons such as spears, maces, slings and bows, because they are more effective than human muscle power such as fists or wrestling.

Gunpowder was invented about 1,200 years ago. About a hundred years later, it began to be used in weapons. For example, with the use of rifles and cannons, warfare became even more destructive.

Marko Palokangas

military professor, lieutenant colonel

National Defense University

The elephant’s trunk is very important to the giant in many activities.

When an elephant drinks water with its trunk, does it also get snot? In the movie Ice Age, it was said that you could go snot with a mammoth’s snout

Liisa Partanen, 6

Elephant drinks by sucking a bucketful at a time into its proboscis and spraying it into its mouth.

The awl is an important help not only for drinking but also for picking plants from high trees. An elephant cannot bend down to drink or eat directly from the ground.

An elephant’s trunk is an amazing gadget: It can weigh more than a hundred kilograms, has more than 40,000 muscles and not a single bone. The nose consists of the nose and the upper lip that has grown into it.

Elephants can sometimes have a runny nose or flu, which can cause the nose and head cavities to fill with snot. Elephants can also sneeze, which expels snot through the trunk. However, its nose has clearly fewer eyelashes than a human, so the need to sneeze does not occur very often.

So even sneezing is not transporting snot into the drinking water and into the stomach. Judging by everything, snot hardly ends up in elephants’ stomachs with drinking water.

The drinking of mammoths has been preserved until our time, but no one knows for sure how the mammoths drank. The detail contained in the Ice Age movie is indeed uncertain.

Kirsi Pynnönen-Oudman

research coordinator and docent of animal physiology

Korkeasaari Zoo and the University of Helsinki

The membrane around the tangerine blocks keeps the pieces juicy.

When you separate the pieces of a tangerine, why can’t you put them back together?

Niklas Westerlund, 3.5

Mandarin the pieces are surrounded by a thin membrane, even less than a millimeter thick. It protects the juicy parts of the fruit from drying out.

The membrane of one tangerine piece is attached to the membrane of the adjacent piece with fibers such as pectin and cellulose. The fibers intertwine between the pieces during fruit development, forming a complex network. Because of its thinness, that network cannot be distinguished with the naked eye.

As the mandarin fruit ripens, the fibers decrease. In a fruit ripe for eating, you can see that the pieces are already partially detached.

When a piece of tangerine is separated from another piece, even the last loose bonds between them are broken. Once the fibers are broken, you can’t really get them back by holding tangerine pieces together.

Namely, fibrous bonds are built between the cells of the tangerine, i.e., a kind of building blocks, during cell division. When the tangerine pieces are separated from each other, no bonds can form between the broken cells.

Over the years, there has been no reason why the pieces would have evolved to a point where they could reattach. If reattachment had provided a significant benefit, the trait would likely have become common and permanent.

Sanna Gunell

PhD in molecular plant biology

University of Turku

Do all creatures have butts?

Ilona Koivunen, 4

In the world millions of animal species live, most of which have butts. They take in food through their mouths. From the mouth, the food goes into the digestive tract, where the nutrients are absorbed for use by the animal.

The alimentary canal ends at the anus, i.e. the anus, through which the poop exits the animal. The poo contains undigested food and bacteria that have helped the animal in digestion.

However, not all animals have butts. For example, fungi such as sponges do not have it.

The tapeworm, for example, also does not have a butt, which can sometimes live in the human intestine in the middle of the molten food mass. Nutrients are absorbed in small particles for use by the tapeworm through the tiny hairy protrusions on its surface, so the mouth and butthole are not needed.

In most animals, the butt is located at the back of the body, but in some animals it is located in a slightly odd place.

For example, in snails and snails, the butt hole is located on the right side behind the head. It’s pretty funny to think that they poop so close to their own heads!

Creature can mean not only living organisms but also imaginary characters. Not all of them have butts either.

Ilari E. Sääksjärvi

professor of biodiversity research

University of Turku

