Science questions for kids | Why do you have to study Finnish in Finland, even if you know Finnish well?

Students of Rajatorpa school's Wonders of the World elective, Vantaa

I speak competence has many different aspects. You certainly know everyday colloquial language very well. However, the written language must be learned by reading and writing. It is needed for studying, working, taking care of one's own affairs and participating in society.

In different contexts, slightly different language is used: news is a different text than a blog post. The matter can change a lot when it is said in a different style and with different words.

By practicing using the language and playing with it, you can also participate in creative word art. And by acquiring good reading skills, you can get anything: especially information and access to different worlds of experience.

Practicing the language not only teaches you to express yourself with it, but also to justify your own opinions. A skilled language user knows how to converse without getting stuck in an argument.

When you also know how to distinguish the structural parts of a language, it is easier to learn other languages. Then you also learn to examine the use of language and to make your own texts better.

Studying a language increases language awareness, i.e. understanding of what is done with language. For no reason, studying Finland is not part of the curriculum according to which education in Finland is organized.

Tiina Onikki-Rantajäuskö

professor of the Finnish language

university of Helsinki

Why can't children vote? Wouldn't we get better presidents and prime ministers then?

Why can't children vote? Wouldn't we get better presidents and prime ministers then?

Edith Niittyvirta, 7

Often we really think that it is good when as many different people as possible vote, for example men and women, city dwellers and rural dwellers, employed and unemployed, pensioners and students and so on.

Then we get better prime ministers, presidents and representatives, at least in the sense that they have to take different groups into account when making decisions.

Otherwise, they will not be voted for again in the next election. Sometimes also different groups of people manage to vote for a representative in the elections to push the issues that are most important to them.

However, children are in many ways in a special position, because they have been given time to gather experience in the world and get to know the things of adults. The child's brain is also just developing.

Children do not have to take responsibility for, for example, supporting themselves, but it is usually the responsibility of the child's parents. Such responsibility also includes the opportunity to make decisions concerning oneself and the community, for example by voting.

Even small children like babies wouldn't know how to vote, let alone choose the most skilled voter, so some kind of age limit is undoubtedly in order.

In Finland, at the age of 18, in addition to voting, you also have other rights and responsibilities that belong to adulthood, such as driving a car and making decisions about your own money.

However, the age limit can be changed by an amendment to the law, if it seems that 18 years is not the most appropriate. In Finland, 60 years ago, only 21-year-olds could vote. In Austria, today, 16-year-olds already vote.

Hannu Lahtinen

Associate Professor of Demography

university of Helsinki

At least some of the sun's radiation penetrates the window glass.

Can you tan or even burn through a car or house window? And can you get vitamin D?

Linnea Turkkila, 11

Vitamin D is formed in the skin thanks to the Sun's ultraviolet b radiation, i.e. uvb. Window glasses block the passage of UVB, so you don't get much vitamin D indoors.

Tanning occurs on the skin due to the nature of the sun's long-wave UV radiation. That radiation also penetrates the window glass, at least partially, so some tanning can also develop indoors. However, there is no burning of the skin.

The windshields of modern cars have a film that prevents the penetration of all ultraviolet radiation. It does not let UV radiation through at all. The side glasses are normal glass that lets UV radiation through.

Kari Saarinen

specialist in dermatology

Why don't fish need swimming goggles?

Zoé Isomauno, 9

Pisces do not need swimming goggles because their eyes are perfectly adapted to see underwater.

Water, as a denser substance than air, refracts light more than air, so the eyes of fish must refract light particularly efficiently so that they can see clearly. The lenses of those eyes, which are rounder than in humans, help with that.

The human eye has evolved to see in conditions where light travels from air to a denser substance, i.e. the vitreous fluid of the eye.

Underwater, the human lens mistakenly focuses the image behind the retina of the eye. In order to see better, a person needs an air space, like swimming goggles, between the eye and the water.

The surfaces of the fish's eyes are constantly moist due to living in water, so they do not need eyelids to moisten and clean the eyes.

To focus vision, fish eyes conveniently move the lens closer or further away from the retina, while the human eye focuses by changing the shape of the lens of the eye.

There is little light underwater, but fish usually have large pupils to help them see. Many of them have other advantages for seeing in low light. For example, walleye have a reflective layer behind their eyes.

Teppo Vehanen

docent of fish biology

Natural Resources Center

