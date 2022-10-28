Science questions for kids | Why do people want to be famous?

Venla Virtanen, 9

Especially many people of the younger generation share a lot of information about themselves on social media.

A large part of those who do so get, for example, approval, popularity and attention in a group of friends. We know that belonging to a group is a basic human need.

Some also want to be more widely known. Many of them pursue such a thing in order to gain power, to promote a cause they see as important, or to get money.

For example, a politician needs publicity in order to get enough votes and become an MP. So publicity helps them do their job.

For example, social media influencers and bloggers, on the other hand, often turn fame into a profitable profession.

Some enjoy becoming famous in other ways too. Different people have very different personal reasons for wanting extensive attention.

Culture also shapes a lot of people’s wishes. According to research, competitive, ambitious and outgoing people do better in many jobs and tasks in modern culture.

However, many do not want to be famous. Studies have shown that people who want happiness usually don’t pursue fame much. Notoriety also has its downside, as privacy may become narrower.

Allow Hakala

university lecturer in communication

university of Helsinki

Sulfur can be released from the meat, which smells even in low concentrations.

Why does the shielding gas in the meat package smell like a fart?

Samuel Pihlaja, 11

Meat packs are very tight so that their shielding gases remain inside until the moment of opening. Carbon dioxide and nitrogen are mostly used as gases.

Nitrogen is a completely odorless gas. Carbon dioxide, on the other hand, smells pungently sour when its concentration is very high.

In Finland, packaging does not usually use so much carbon dioxide that it alone would at least cause a strong smell.

The smell is also caused by volatile substances originating from the meat. They are released when the meat changes during storage.

In particular, sulfur in various forms may smell, even if its concentration is very small. Sulfur can be released especially from cooked meat. People often describe the smell of sulfur as fart-like.

That is, if you smell like a fart when you open the package, the smell is caused by the rotting of the meat and possibly the carbon dioxide of the shielding gas.

If the smell dissipates soon after opening, there is no need to worry. If the meat smells unpleasant for longer, there is reason to suspect that it has spoiled.

Hanna Koivula

university lecturer in packaging technology

university of Helsinki

Hair contains a compound that breaks down in sunlight. It’s not a danger.

Why does the sun tan the skin but lighten the hair?

Julius Mäkinen, 12

Cutaneous pigment cells or melanocytes sense when the sun’s ultraviolet light or UV light is directed at the skin. The melanocytes then start producing the skin-protecting melanin substance in the skin. In this case, the skin gets tanned.

The importance of melanin is very essential. Melanoma, a skin cancer caused by UV radiation, is the most prevalent cancer in all Western countries.

You can’t just count on the protection of melanin. Tanning the skin is not recommended. When in the sun, you should use sunscreen on your skin.

The melanin in the hair, on the other hand, breaks down under the influence of UV light, causing the hair to turn white. Hair bleaching is not harmful to human health.

The hair follicles inside the skin also have pigment cells. They produce melanin, thanks to which the newly growing hair is back to its original color.

Kari Saarinen

specialist in dermatology

Bee

The menthol in the mint lozenge alerts the cold-sensing receptors in the mouth.

Why do mint lozenges feel cool when you eat them?

Einari Leppänen, 9

Mint lozenge an important flavoring agent is menthol, which also produces a cooling sensation in the mouth. The same substance is also used in many other lozenges.

The effect is based on the fact that menthol is able to activate the cold sensation receptors in the mouth. Menthol is just right for the cold receptors located on the surface of the cells in the mouth.

The receptors stimulate nerve endings that carry information about the cool sensation to the brain, even though the actual temperature of the mouth does not change.

Menthol creates the same cooling sensation on the skin as well. The substance is used in various cooling baths and gels.

Anu Hopia

professor of food development

University of Turku

The roughness of the tongue, among other things, makes it easier to handle food.

Why is the language rough?

Martti Laine, 9

Human the rough structure of the surface of the tongue makes it easier to handle and swallow food and protects the mucous membrane underneath. Our language also takes part in speaking.

The roughness is caused by the tiny strands of ligatures, which are abundant on the surface of the tongue. They are so small that you cannot distinguish them with the naked eye.

The roughness of the strands consists of scaly cells, to which many microorganisms important to health attach.

The tongue also has, for example, small smooth bumps. They have so-called taste buds for sensing flavors. Those nodules appear as red and dot-like formations between the filamentous nodules. However, they do not affect the roughness.

In animals other than humans, the roughness of the tongue is caused by different things. For example, in mammals that prey on small animals, such as otter and wolverine, the tongue bumps are funnel-shaped and oriented towards the pharynx. In this way, the tongue prevents the prey from escaping and guides it towards the pharynx, making swallowing easier.

In cats, on the other hand, the rough bumps on the front of the tongue are especially important in terms of spreading the liquid. The narrow knobs on the back are important for predation.

Arja Kullaa

professor of oral medicine

University of Eastern Finland

