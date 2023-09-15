Science questions for kids | Why do people sometimes itch for no clear reason?

Veera Niskanen, 10

One a possible explanation could be skin dryness. Even if the skin appears to be fine, the itch nerves located under the surface of the skin can already register the first symptoms of dryness. In this case, the nerves send an itch message to the brain.

It could also be that it is finally a sting of the itica. The injection site may be inconspicuous. You may not be able to see a puncture mark on the skin, but the skin has registered it and sent a message of itching.

Sometimes it can also happen that the removed cause of itching can reactivate. So the skin may, as it were, remember wrongly. A message can go to the brain, for example, about the itching caused by the sting of an itch, even if it has been a long time since the event.

Sometimes even a small pain such as a pinched nerve can feel like itchiness. Nervousness can also cause an itchy feeling. Sometimes some medicines and diseases can also itch the skin, but it is quite rare.

Maria Huttunen

specialist in dermatology

Central Finland welfare area

Ants recognize members of their own family based on smell.

Do ants ever fight each other?

Ella Männistö, 7

Yes, ants fight with each other quite often.

The purpose of fighting is to defend one’s family against intruders. Ant societies consist of workers, queens and dogs who are related to each other. The tasks of the workers include defending the society and its territory against ants of the same and other species.

Members of one’s own family are separated from others based on smell. Every family has its characteristic smell.

Sometimes each family inhabits only one nest, so fights for territory or food can easily arise between the workers of nests located close to each other. Sometimes the family territory includes many, even several dozen nests. In this case, fights occur less frequently when nests that are close together belong to the same family.

Heikki Helanterä

professor of evolutionary biology and genomics

University of Oulu

The egg stage lasts only a few weeks in birds.

Does the egg sleep?

Minea Lauha, 4

Large some animal species start their lives as eggs. The egg stage is often a time of rapid development. For example, it lasts only a few weeks for birds and a little more than a week for hedgehogs. In summer, for example, the egg stage of carrion flies flying around garbage lasts only about a day.

The egg stage lasts much longer in insect species that overwinter as eggs. Such are, for example, many mosquito and butterfly species. You can’t really call the space a sleep, but the hibernating egg is in a kind of hibernation. It is known that in this case their development is at a standstill.

Studies have shown that the brain of a baby bird developing inside the egg does not really start working until shortly before hatching. At that point, the baby developing inside the egg probably sleeps in addition to other bodily functions.

However, it is not known whether almost all animals sleep or not sleep during the egg stage. Sleeping is a certain weakened state of consciousness, in which movement, reactions to the outside world and the functioning of the senses are limited.

Ilari E. Sääksjärvi

professor of biodiversity research

University of Turku

The electrical current of lightning striking the surface of the earth eventually ends up in the earth’s crust.

If lightning struck a glass of water, what would happen if you drank the water right after?

Joona Tamminen, 10

Lightning strike is a very short but very powerful electrical discharge. The duration of the impact is only a few microseconds, or millionths of a second.

Its electric current is up to tens of thousands of amperes and the temperature is tens of thousands of degrees Celsius. For the sake of comparison, let’s say that the current in the electrical networks of our homes is usually only a few amperes and, for example, the surface temperature of the sun is a few thousand degrees Celsius.

The electrical current of lightning that strikes the surface of the earth always ends up in the earth’s crust, but on its way it can pass through many kinds of objects or objects that happen to be at the place of the strike. For example, a tall tree is often a typical object through which lightning travels to the ground.

If lightning struck a glass of water, the glass would break immediately and the water would spread into the environment. The water itself would be drinkable. There would be no electricity left, because the electricity from the lightning would not be collected in the water, but would always eventually end up in the earth’s chamber.

Antti Mäkelä

investigator

weather Institute

