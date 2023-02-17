Science questions for kids | Why do people say life is short when it really isn’t?

Eelis Lahtinen, 10

In humans it is customary to separate time into parts and measure it in hours and years, for example. From that point of view, life really is as long as it happens to be for each person. For example, 52 or 95 years.

Another perspective on time is how the passage of time feels. As a child and young person, people often feel that time passes slowly and that there is a lot of it. The thought of yourself as an elderly person may seem distant.

According to research, when people get older, they start to feel that time passes quickly. Memories of your own childhood and youth can be present as alive as the previous week. One might ask oneself where the years went.

On the other hand, an older person remembers life from a long time ago, when life can seem both short and long. Time may have passed quickly, but he has seen and done a lot.

Talking about the shortness of life and the Proverbs that tell about it also suggest that there is not an infinite amount of time to learn and do things.

From that point of view, it is good to use the present moment in a meaningful way.

Erika Ruonakoski

docent of philosophy

University of Jyväskylä

An artist’s view of the Solar System. The distances are not proportional.

How is the temperature of the planets actually measured?

Maisa Myllärniemi, 11

To those closest to you a thermometer can be taken to our neighboring planets Mars and Venus with the help of an unmanned spacecraft.

In principle, the meter can be similar to a standard heat sensor used in a sauna, but smaller and electronically built sensors are used in space.

It has not been possible to send a measuring device to the surface of other planets in the solar system. In this case, the temperature is measured by photographing the planet.

The image is viewed in two or more infrared bands invisible to the naked eye.

How the brightness changes between the bands tells the exact temperature of the planet.

Planets outside the solar system, i.e. exoplanets, are so far away that detailed imaging is not possible. However, astronomers are able to calculate the temperature of exoplanets based on their distances.

Exoplanets’ surface temperatures vary from 31 kelvin, or -242 celsius, to more than 4,000 kelvin, or 3,720 celsius. The surface temperature of Venus, the hottest planet in the solar system, is 737 kelvins, and Neptune, the coldest, is 55 kelvins.

Harry Lehto

docent of astronomy

University of Turku

Big clouds can cover, for example, the whole of Europe.

How big can a cloud be?

Valter Dahlin, 5

World the largest clouds are millions of square kilometers in size.

When it comes to Europe, such a cloud can extend from Lapland in Finland over the whole of Europe, all the way to Spain and the Atlantic Ocean.

Such a cloud does not look like a cloud when viewed from the ground, because it covers the entire sky. Therefore, a person looking at the sky does not think that “there is a big cloud” but “today it is cloudy”.

The true size of the cloud can only be seen from space, either from a satellite or through the window of the space shuttle.

The most extensive clouds are associated with low pressure fronts. However, they are not the highest of the clouds. The highest are tropical thunderclouds, whose tops rise to a height of 20 kilometers. They are therefore more than twice as high as the world’s highest mountain, Mount Everest.

Elena Saltikoff

Doctor of Meteorology,

nonfiction writer

In France, this braid is called an African braid.

Why is a French braid called a French braid and not a Swedish braid?

Asta Nikkilä, 6

French braids are called French because the braiding model first became fashionable in Europe in France at the end of the 19th century. It was thought that the style was suitable, for example, for performing artists and visual artists’ models.

From France, the lace model spread to other places, because France was considered a model country for fashion. In Finland, French braids probably only started to be talked about in the second half of the 20th century.

In France, however, that braid is called an African braid.

It’s because the French have learned how to do it from Algeria in North Africa, which was a French colony from 1830 to 1962.

Researchers of ancient petroglyphs have discovered that similar braids were made in the Algerian mountain region already in the Stone Age about 5,500 years ago.

Plaiting has always been a convenient way to decorate and at the same time keep long hair under control.

Kaisa Häkkinen

professor of the Finnish language

University of Turku

