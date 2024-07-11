Science questions for kids | Why do people have laughing stock?

Why do people have laughing stock?

Liina Bruun, 10

Laughing is mostly a social activity, i.e. it occurs especially in the company of other people. Laughter is also easily contagious. This happens especially easily between close people such as friends.

This is thought to be due to the mirror cells in the human brain, which, as the name suggests, mirror the actions of other people. When you notice another person laughing and the mirror cells in the brain mirror the laughing, you may often start laughing.

Laughter, i.e. laughing scenes that don’t seem to end at all, are probably mostly about catching laughter. One person’s laughter starts to make another person laugh, whose laughter in turn increases the first person’s laughter, and so on.

Throughout the ages, laughing has increased the sense of togetherness in a group and served as an alternative to fight or flight in threatening situations. Many people recognize a situation where a starting argument has subsided when someone has said or done something funny.

Sometimes the laughing stock can start alone. For example, the release of intense tension may cause a burst of laughter without the other person’s laughter. Laughter can then act as a way to ease a difficult situation or feeling.

Tiina Seikku

doctoral researcher in psychology

university of Helsinki

An ant milks a sweet liquid from an aphid.

Does an ant have a tongue in its mouth?

Matias Mertanen, 5

Ants the mouthparts are completely different from those of a human or, say, a dog. For example, the jaws of ants have no jawbones at all and the jaws are outside the mouth – so the ants chew their food before putting it in the mouth!

However, ants also have a tongue-like part in their mouth. With it, they can move food ground up by their jaws into their mouths and lick or suck liquid food, such as the sweet liquid secreted by aphids.

Ants also have small projections in their mouths with which they can feel, taste and smell food before putting it in their mouth and swallowing it. They look more like small tentacles than a tongue.

Heikki Helanterä

professor of evolutionary biology and genomics

University of Oulu

The monocle cobra can spread its neck spectacularly.

Why does a cobra have a wide “flat” in the neck and head area?

Ilmari Ehrnrooth, 8

Relaxed cobras are just as sneaky around the neck area as other snakes. When cobras are defensive, insecure, or threatening others, they spread their necks. Those of us who work with venomous snakes call the gesture hoodaus.

Hooding is possible because the cobra has long ribs that move from their joints and the muscles that move them efficiently, as well as exceptionally stretchy skin in the neck area. To reinforce the gesture, cobras may also raise their front bodies, hiss loudly and move quickly with jerks.

The cobra occurs in the wild in both Africa and Asia. Asian species, such as the monocle cobra, have a slightly larger hood than African species.

Some other species, such as the black Mamba, also use hooding, but their gesture is not as spectacular as the cobra’s. The hooding of cobras is a very old feature. Signs of it have already been found in fossils, i.e. remains, from the Pliocene period that are 2.6–5.3 million years old.

Toni Beckman

project manager

Kyyatlas

Swear words may help to release hurt.

Why were curse words invented?

Sara Haiko, 8

Swear words have been used for so long that there is no certain information about when they started to be used. For example, the inventors of the first curse words did not write notes, because curse words have been used longer than the ability to write has existed.

However, the origin of some old words can be estimated. For example, the Finnish word perkele is estimated to be at least 2000 years old, a word originating from the Baltic languages.

Probably the reason for the profanity is two things. First of all, we humans are tickled by everything forbidden and secret. There have always been things that were not allowed to be spoken about in almost every place.

Over the years, for example, words related to excrement have been prohibited, and many words related to religions are secret. Both have been used since early times as swear words.

Another reason has been to vent anger. If you hit your toe on a door frame or fail in a task, many people may have a need to vent their anger. Saying some swear words out loud might help to let off some steam.

Words perceived as secret used as curse words have also been perceived to have a special power. However, when said in the wrong place, swear words easily cause disapproval.

Lari Kotilainen

university lecturer of Finnish language and culture

university of Helsinki

