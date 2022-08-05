Science questions for kids | Why do men prefer to sleep in colder conditions?

Children’s science questions also reflect on the burping of different animals, warts and crushed stone on the railway track. And can a water turtle really breathe through its butt?

Martta Partti, 14

Ladies differ from men in their ability to regulate temperature. It affects the conditions under which you need to sleep. However, the phenomenon is also individual. It has more to do with individual characteristics than gender.

According to studies, women can lose heat faster in the cold because they have a larger body surface area in relation to their mass.

Women also often have a weaker ability to compensate for the loss of body heat by shivering or moving the muscles. The reason is lower muscle mass.

On the other hand, women have, on average, more subcutaneous fat tissue than men. It reduces heat loss and thus protects against the cold.

Women’s ability to tolerate cold varies according to their menstrual cycle and hormonal balance. Men do not have similar variations.

Good temperature regulation has been useful over time, for example in hunting and surviving in nature. The heat has attracted people to get close to others, which has also helped the continuation of the family and thus the development of the human species.

In elderly women and also in men, the ability to tolerate cold decreases because, among other things, the function of the blood vessels decreases. The contraction of the peripheral parts of the body and the blood vessels of the skin is then not effective in cold conditions. Body heat is lost more easily.

Arja Uusitalo

docent of clinical physiology, specialist

university of Helsinki

Seppo Vainio

professor of developmental biology

University of Oulu

Burping can be successful from chickens, but not from horses.

Do the chick and the horse burp?

Iivo Einola, 3

Of people and other animals burp occurs when gas escapes from digestion through the mouth.

The sound is made when the gastrostomy, or the opening between the esophagus and the stomach, vibrates as gas passes through it.

However, not all animals burp. In horses, when the stomach stretches from gases, the opening of the esophagus closes so strongly that belching is not possible.

If too much gas can build up, for example due to spoiled food, the horse’s stomach can sometimes even tear! Fortunately, normally a horse’s stomach does not produce that much gas.

In many birds, such as chicks, food is stored in the expansion of the end of the esophagus, or dome.

Birds are good at pushing the contents of the cup out of their beaks, for example when feeding their chicks.

The food mass rarely has time to stay in the bird’s fast digestion long enough for gases to form, so there is normally no need for belching.

However, if the bird, for example, swallowed a lot of air with the food, it would probably be able to burp it out.

Nina Salonen

vet

Animal clinic Avec

Warts are often found on the skin around the nails.

Can a wart get under the nail?

Elicia Uotila, 8

Warts caused by papillomaviruses. Those tiny viruses can more easily penetrate deeper into the skin. They cause wart infection if the skin is dry and broken.

A wart can appear anywhere on the skin. The papillomavirus is transmitted through contact, so warts most commonly appear on the hands and soles of the feet. They are the areas of the skin most susceptible to contact with people, objects and surfaces.

For example, biting nails and picking nail beds also break the skin. It increases the chance of infection.

On the hands, warts often appear on the skin surrounding the nails. Sometimes the warts can continue to grow under the nails as well. However, it is clearly rarer.

A subungual wart can raise the nail or detach it from the underlying tissue. It can cause pain. The normal growth of the nail may be disturbed.

Hand warts are very common in children. They usually heal on their own within a year or two. Disappearance of harmful warts can be accelerated with the help of special products.

Medical treatment is rarely necessary. In the case of warts grown under the nail, it can sometimes come into question.

Hannu Tiri

specialist in dermatology and allergology

Oulu University Hospital

The garland supports sleepers and rails.

Why is there large rubble on the train track? What does that rubble do?

Kevin Kariuki, 3

Trains run on steel rails. The rails are attached to sleepers perpendicular to them, i.e. at a 90 degree angle, which are usually made of wood or concrete. The rungs are located about 60 centimeters apart.

The sleepers are supported on crushed stone, which is called a wheel set. The track set and the structures below it support the sleepers and rails so that they can withstand and stay in place sufficiently when the weight and movement of the trains load them. For example, each carriage of the Pendolino train weighs about 60,000 kilograms.

Ratasepeli is made from aggregate mined from the rock by crushing and sorting. The wreath must meet exact quality requirements. For example, the strength, composition, size and shape of the individual stones are precisely defined. The large size and rather cubic shape have been found to be best suited for the purpose.

Durability of several ten years is expected from the track game. The condition and the need for renewal of the track, its structures and track cover are monitored regularly with inspections.

Mauri Mäkiaho

deputy director of project implementation

The Finnish Railways Agency

In the movie Frozen, Olaf said that turtles breathe from their butts. Is it true?

Eevi Pulkkinen, 9 and Iitu Pulkkinen, 7

Other turtles and birds, for example, have a separate space in their butts called the cloaca. We pee, poop and lay eggs through it.

Some water turtles can also breathe through it. Such are the rainbow turtle living in North America and the white-necked loggerhead turtle living in Australia Elseya albagula.

Like us humans, all turtles preferably breathe with their lungs. However, water turtles, who dive a lot, benefit from being able to use the cloaca to breathe.

Breathing through the cloaca happens so that during diving, water turtles take water through their butts into the cloaca. Then they capture the oxygen in the water through the blood vessels on the surface of the cloaca.

Thanks to this breathing technique, water turtles can spend long periods under the surface without using their lungs. Some water turtle species hibernate under water for months at a time – thanks to the cloaca on their butts! It is safe to say that Olaf in the movie is right.

Markus Dernjatin

curator

Merimaailma Sea Life

