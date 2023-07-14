Science questions for kids | Why do dogs lick people’s skin?

Ohto Urhonen, 8

Dog can lick a person for several reasons. It may first of all want attention or affection and tries to attract attention by licking. The dog could have learned that by licking the human’s hand, the latter starts stroking the dog.

Licking is often also a way of showing affection and affection towards a person. By licking, the dog can communicate that it cares for the human and cares for him – the mother dog already forms a relationship with her puppies by licking them.

A dog can greet its owner by licking and, on the other hand, show a spontaneous desire to make friends with a stranger.

It can also lick a person to calm the situation or itself. Lipomin is a calming gesture in the sign language of dogs, and a dog can also use it to communicate submission and please a human.

On the other hand, a person can simply smell and taste good, for example, after a sweaty workout or getting fat, which attracts a dog to lick.

Salty tears can make man’s best friend, the dog, lick them off as a sign of affection and also because of the delicious taste.

Tuulia Aherikko

vet

Wolverine Animal Clinic and Pawsuapu

What does a rainbow look like from above?

Tilda Pajakkala, 10

Rainbow is created when sunlight hits raindrops. The light beam is refracted inside the water drop and reflected back from there.

A rainbow has no top. If you try to look at a rainbow when you see it from higher up, for example by filming with a drone, the rainbow will rise at the same time.

The center of the arc is always in the exact opposite direction to the Sun, and the arc remains the same as long as there are enough water droplets in that direction from which the sunlight can be refracted.

Markku Poutanen

professor

Land Surveying Institute, Geospatial Information Center

When a cold starts, the snot is often colorless.

Why is snot green?

Lumi Quimpert-Pietarinen, 10

A runny nose usually caused by a virus. In this case, the cells located on the surface of the mucous membranes of the nose and its side cavities become inflamed. As a result of inflammation, those surface cells are damaged and the dense network of blood vessels under them starts to leak fluid, i.e. snot into the nose.

When a cold starts, the snot is typically clear or colorless, but as the viral disease progresses, it becomes thicker and greenish. The thickening is due to the recovery of the mucous membranes and the decrease in the amount of water in the scrotum.

Our body also secretes white or defense cells to the site. The green color is mainly caused by the white blood cells that have already done their job and various inflammatory wastes in the tight scrotum. Our defense cells also secrete substances called enzymes, which contain iron. Iron may also color snot green.

It is often said that turning the snot green could also indicate a secondary disease caused by bacteria, and antibiotics would be needed for treatment. However, there is no scientific evidence of a connection between green snot and secondary diseases.

On the contrary, turning the snot green is part of the natural course of a runny nose, and there is no need to worry about it. A handkerchief is usually enough for treatment.

Harri Saxén

professor of pediatric infectious diseases

university of Helsinki

Jellyfish muscle cells do not resemble human muscles.

Do all animals have muscles?

Tapiwa Malan, 8

Nearly all animals have some kind of muscles.

All vertebrates and arthropods, for example insects and crustaceans, have similar muscles to us humans. With them, the muscles attach to the supporting skeleton and move, for example, limbs or wings.

Many invertebrates, such as earthworms and jellyfish, do not have similar muscles. Their muscle cells form simple ring-like or plate-like structures that help in movement or food acquisition.

Not all animal muscles look like the reddish and dense “packages” we are familiar with. The parts in the muscle cells that contract, i.e. start the actual muscle work, are colorless. For example, a jellyfish is translucent despite its muscle layer.

Some animals attached to the seabed or other substrate lack muscles completely. Such are, for example, fungi that also occur in Finland, such as brackish water sponges and lake sponges, and the polyp stage of jellyfish, i.e. the stage of life that attaches to the substrate.

However, apart from bacteria and archaeons, the cells of all organisms have contractile proteins such as actin. Individual cells can actually contract, even if there is no actual muscle.

Even single-celled protozoa can contract to change their shape as needed.

Esa Hohtola

Emeritus Professor of Animal Physiology

University of Oulu

