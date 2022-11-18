Science questions for kids | Why do adults always say so-so so-so so-so? What does it mean?

Milla Soininen, 7

Niinku word has originally been an expression such as. It compares two somewhat similar things or expresses the meaning “as if”.

However, the word niinku has other uses in speech. They are at least partially related to the fact that the speech is usually not planned in advance. Niinku can be used, for example, to search for the next word or search for a suitable phrase.

That way of using words is probably based on the meaning of “as if”. With the help of niinku, the speaker can show that the description that follows is not exactly exact but a little closer to that.

On the other hand, the opposite has also been observed. Sometimes you can emphasize the next word in speech.

Niinku can also be a way to show that the speaker remembers what was said in another moment. This is the case, for example, in the sentence: “That’s why we’re so peaceful”.

Niinku is therefore not a useless filler word, as is sometimes thought. There are also similar words in other languages, for example English like and in Sweden as well.

Although probably everyone “says” in some situations, some may rely on the word more than others. Then pay more attention to it.

In the past, young people in particular have been accused of sobriety. However, there is no precise information on how usage varies in age groups or speaking situations.

Aino Koivisto

docent of the Finnish language

university of Helsinki

How can you build a flying car?

Vilho Färkkilä, 6

About flying different versions of cars have been developed since the beginning of the 20th century.

One of the first creators of a flying car was an American Glenn Curtiss. In 1917, he developed a ride that jumped and connected rather than flew.

So flying cars have been developed for a long time, but there are still challenges associated with them. For example, a flying car should be safe, practical and consume little energy. That’s why flying cars are still not in general use.

Making flying cars is not simple. If an ordinary car is taken as a comparison, the engine and control devices of the flying car must at least be changed.

The speed and direction in the air cannot be influenced by the tires.

The engine must be modified in such a way that it can produce air flow like a helicopter or drone. This requires rotors or propellers like in airplanes.

The steering has to be modified so that vanes that control the air flow are added to the car. You also need a rudder to control the car during flight. Sufficiently large wings help keep the flying car in the air.

Markus Markkanen

technical expert

Auto Importers and Industries Association

At the beginning of the summer of 2011, lupine was fought in a group in Tampere.

What is the most harmful plant in Finland?

Matias Liukkonen, 8

Unequivocal it is difficult to give an answer. Plants can be harmful to people and the rest of the environment in many ways.

The biggest financial harm in Finland is probably caused by wasted oats. It is an easily spreading weed that hinders the cultivation of cereal crops. Waste oats cause losses of up to millions of euros. That is why its prevention is also regulated by law.

Some alien species cause considerable harm to the surrounding biota. Alien species are species that have spread outside their original range.

For example, they can displace local plants and can change the interactions of organisms. One alien species, the beautiful lupine, for example, takes away living space from some endangered meadow plants. Comealupine also reduces the number of insects in the area where it occurs.

Plants that are directly harmful to humans are especially allergy-causing and poisonous plants. In particular, gorse and birch cause troublesome allergic symptoms in many people when they bloom.

The most poisonous plants found in Finland include kielo, Myrkkykeiso and poison cat. Eating their berries or other parts can lead to poisoning symptoms, even death.

Aino Kalske

research doctor

University of Turku

A person can have up to 200,000 hairs, although the number decreases with age.

How many hairs does a person have on their head and in total on their body?

Elmer Sjöblom, 12

My head the hair on top is called hair. Hairs that grow elsewhere are called skin hairs. They all grow from hair follicles. They are small tubular cavities inside the skin.

Two or three hairs grow from one hair follicle, sometimes even four or five. There are approximately 100,000 hair follicles on the scalp. There are usually at least around 200,000 hairs.

However, the number of hairs varies a lot. The amount depends a lot on the inheritance. Hair color also affects. Redheads have less hair than blondes.

The amount of hair decreases with age. Usually, in old age, there is no more than half the amount of hair that was there as a child. Children’s hair can often be partly so-called vellum hair, i.e. thin and limp.

Hair grows over time, falls out and starts growing again. The hairs in the same hair follicle are in different stages of growth. About 100–200 hairs fall out every day.

Human hair grows almost everywhere. Only the skin of the palms and soles do not have them. In total, there are approximately two million skin hairs in a person. Hair is often so loose on the skin of the limbs and body that no attention is paid to it.

Maria Huttunen

specialist in dermatology

Central Finland Hospital District

