Science questions for kids | Why are the wind turbine platforms the size they are?

Why are the wind turbine platforms the size they are?

Väinö Verho, 4

At the wind farm there are most typically three blades that form the rotor, i.e. the rotating part. The larger the circle made by the rotor in the air, the larger the area that the energy contained in the wind can be collected.

Currently, the longest wind turbine platforms located on land are more than 80 meters long. In power plants located at sea, the platforms are even more than 100 meters long. The new wind turbines in Finland will most often have platforms about 80 meters long.

We have always produced blades as long as possible. At the same time, care has been taken to ensure that making them is safe, economically viable, and that lifting and transporting them is possible.

The structures must be carefully thought out so that they can withstand the stress of the force of the wind for up to 35 years. If there is turbulence in the wind in the area, i.e. rapid changes in speed and direction, shorter blades are used.

The older the platforms of wind turbines are, the shorter they usually are. In the 1980s, the pallet could still be carried by hand, while installing the latest pallets often requires the world’s largest cranes and special equipment for road transport.

Of course, there are also small power plants suitable for home use, where the platforms are smaller than an adult’s size, but they only produce a small amount of electricity.

The development of technology has made it possible to make longer blades. It can be assumed that they will be somewhat longer. New solutions for that are being developed all the time, for example cranes that climb up the wind turbine tower.

Heidi Paalatie

operational manager

Finland’s Renewable Energy Association

The snake has represented evil in Christianity. Actually, snakes want to be left alone.

Why are snakes always evil in movies and books?

Orvar Ellonen, 7

Already In the Bible, the snake is equated with the devil, when it is said that the snake lured Eve to pick the forbidden apple.

Some texts older than the Bible also tell about dangerous giant snakes such as Leviathan, Rerek and Jörmungandr.

The snake has been considered scary especially because it is an extraordinary animal. It has no fur or feathers, but is scaly on the surface like a fish. However, snakes lay eggs like birds.

Snakes are neither birds nor fish, but they also do not have paws or legs, instead they move by crawling. Over the years, people have easily considered dangerous and scary what is different and difficult to define. Also, some of the snakes are poisonous.

When snakes move among plants, they are often not noticed by horses. It has often been imagined that snakes stalk people insidiously, when in reality they just want to be left alone. They only bite people when they feel they are in trouble.

However, snakes are not always bad in stories. For example, in Finnish folklore, the garden snake is sometimes considered to bring success to the household.

Merja Leppälahti

researcher of tradition and culture

University of Turku

An apple grown in the home garden tastes different than one from far away.

If you grow a foreign apple seed in Finland, will it become a domestic apple?

Kasper Kuivamäki, 5

Yes this can be said.

Even if the apple seed is originally from an apple grown abroad, the apple tree that develops from it will grow for several years in local conditions before it possibly produces fruit.

During growth, apples accumulate from the environment, such as rain and irrigation water, typical isotopes of the region, i.e. atoms of different weights.

Apples and other fruits grown in Finland and other northern long-day conditions develop, for example, a particularly aromatic, i.e. strong taste compared to fruits grown further south.

If an apple tree is grown from a seed, the developing tree is a cross between the parent individuals. Thus, the characteristics of the apple tree and the apples are not completely similar to those of the mother trees, even if the growing conditions are similar.

Apple trees are grown from seedlings on professional farms. Seedlings are mainly produced vegetatively, i.e. by cloning, in which case they are genetically identical.

In Finland, many professional fruit and berry farms use seedlings produced in other parts of Europe, because the amount of domestic seedling production is not enough and the selection of species is suitable for all cultivation needs.

Tomi Pousi

expert

Association of fruit and berry growers

Mammut’s hair may have been used in a very versatile way, for example for carpets, for attaching decorations and for protection.

Could mammoth hair have been used to make yarn? What could have been made of fur?

Alrick Alén, 6

From the time of the mammoths thousands of years ago, no thread has survived. However, it is quite possible that people used mammoth hair to make yarn.

Hair could have been collected to make yarn during spring molting or from mammoths caught. The coat was the length of a human arm and resembled a strong fishing line in thickness.

The undercoat was as wide as a palm and coarser than sheep’s wool. The tail had very coarse bristles.

Coat hairs may have been made into carpets and blankets to protect people and things. Undercoat has been used to make belts, raincoats, hats, gaiters, gloves and handkerchiefs.

Bristles and hairs have been used to sew small mammoth bone beads, which were made from mammoth tusks, into leather clothes as decorations.

Mammut’s hair may have also been used as padding in pillows and as insulation when transporting fragile goods such as bird eggs. The hairs have also been suitable for making nets and trap wires. Furs may have been used as warmth and softness for people.

Krista Wright

archaeologist

university of Helsinki

Send the question, the questioner’s full name and age to [email protected]. The column is provided by Touko Kauppinen.