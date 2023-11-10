Science questions for kids | Why are the prices not in even numbers but for example €19.95?

Sylvia Hiltunen, 11

Tariff often end slightly below the even number in order to appear more attractive to buyers.

When we see a price, we pay the main attention to its first figures, the last ones interest us less. So, at the price of 19.95 euros, the first thing we see is the number 19, while it would be 20 at only 0.05 euros more expensive.

Thus, our first price observation is 19 euros, although the actual price is actually significantly closer to 20 euros.

This kind of pricing is called magic pricing. While you’d think people would get used to the whole gimmick and it wouldn’t matter anymore, that’s not the case. It has been shown time and time again that the same product sells better if its price is calculated from an even number. This happens even if the difference is only centimeters.

So we are not quite as sensible in money matters as we often think we are. Traders know this and take advantage of it.

I myself did a somewhat similar study, where people had to pay for the same purchases with cash, card or phone. People felt that the purchases made on the phone were the most affordable, because the payment transaction was so easy and they didn’t notice the money going anywhere.

When paying with cash, shopping seemed more expensive, because then the person had to give up money.

Thomas Falk

professor of marketing

Aalto university

Could all the people of the world fit in Finland at the same time?

Alma Riski, 7

If if we stood side by side, all the world’s approximately eight billion people could easily fit on Finnish soil. About 70 billion trees can fit in Finland.

But could all the people live in Finland?

If we were to build a huge city that resembled Helsinki, a land area almost nine times the size of Finland would be needed for all the people in the world.

People can live more closely. Located in the Philippines, Manila is the most densely populated city in the world. About 40,000 people live in high-rise apartment buildings and small apartments on each square kilometer.

If Finland were built full of such interconnected houses, the entire population of the world could fit in Finland south of Kemi. For this, however, the entire southern Finland should be cleared of forests, fields and smaller buildings.

An area the size of Lapland would still be left for other use. It wouldn’t be enough to support all the people in the world. In addition to housing, fields, clean water and health care would be needed, not to mention recreation.

Even if we all restricted our eating habits, a vastly larger area would be needed just to feed humanity.

Lina Junna

investigator

Pekka Martikainen

Professor of Demography

university of Helsinki

Even in 19th-century Finland, celebrating birthdays was limited by the fact that not everyone knew their own birthday and did not have a printed calendar.

Who was the first to think of celebrating his own birthday?

Tessa Uusitalo, 7

In ancient In Egypt, up to 5,000 years ago, the kings, or pharaohs, celebrated the day they came to power every year. This was the day they were believed to be reborn as gods.

In ancient Rome, it was common for rulers and men in power to celebrate their birthdays. For example, the Roman ruler of Galilee appearing in the stories of the Bible Herod Antipas celebrated his birthday spectacularly about 2,000 years ago, at the beginning of our era.

Celebrating women’s birthdays only became common in Europe in the Middle Ages, in the 13th century. In Finland, birthday parties started to be celebrated in the 18th century in cities and in upper-class families. First, especially adults’ even decades (50, 60 or 70 years) were celebrated, but children’s birthdays could also be taken into account.

However, in order to celebrate a birthday, a person needs accurate information about what day they were born. In addition, there must have been a calendar from which you could see exactly which day of the year it was.

This limited the celebration of birthdays even in 19th-century Finland: not everyone had a printed calendar. In the church records, only the date of baptism or naming could be recorded, but not the date of birth.

The birthday became a more important celebration than the name day for everyone about a hundred years ago. Children’s birthdays started to look like they do now since the 1940s.

Juha Nirkko

archive researcher

Finnish Literature Society

The dead do not feel pain or pain.

How does it feel to be dead?

Onni Toiviainen, 6

Sometimes I was thinking about this myself. None of us alive can know what it feels like to be dead.

However, the dead probably don’t feel anything. After death, man no longer exists as we know it, just as he did not exist before birth.

In hospice care, we help dying patients. When a person dies, his brain stops functioning and he no longer reacts to anything.

The feelings and thoughts of the living are born in the brain. Although we do not fully understand how the brain works, we can see the brain at work by observing its electrical events.

In the brain of the dead, these events no longer exist. So the dead hardly feels or thinks anything.

For the same reason, the deceased also no longer experiences pain or suffering. In that sense, the dead is fine.

Juho Lehto

professor of palliative medicine

University of Tampere

