Science questions for kids | Why are the dead put in a coffin?

The coffin use is regulated by law and regulations. In Finland, the health protection regulation states, for example, that the body of the deceased must be buried without delay or cremated in a crematorium.

A body placed in a coffin must be buried in the ground at least 150 centimeters deep.

Practices are important especially for hygienic reasons. In Finland, funerals are usually held only a week or two after the death at the earliest. If they were kept a day or two later, there wouldn’t be the same need for a coffin.

After death, a person’s body begins to change quite quickly. Liquids drip from it, the smell increases and the skin turns a different color than a living one.

The trunk is also an important tool for transportation. The crematorium oven’s automatic inserter won’t even work without a casket.

The coffin is also an important part of the burial tradition. In Finland, it has already been used in pre-Christian times many hundreds of years ago.

However, coffins are not used everywhere. In some Islamic countries such as Iran, the deceased is buried wrapped in shrouds.

The funeral is then organized as soon as possible after the death.

Mikael Wilén

managing director

Crematorium Foundation

Ursula Vala

coroner

Department of Health and Welfare

Send the question, the questioner’s full name and age to [email protected] The column is edited by Touko Kauppinen and Juha Merimaa.

Do animals walk in their sleep?

Alma Heikkilä, 8

Others apes like humans have not been observed to sleepwalk. So according to current knowledge, gorillas, chimpanzees, orangutans and gibbons do not sleepwalk. However, the matter has not been properly investigated.

In contrast, there are observations of some degree of sleepwalking in dogs and cats. However, their movements are clearly more uncertain than when they are awake.

Often, sleepwalking in cats and dogs is related to old age or some kind of brain injury.

Whales and some birds, such as barn swallows and albatrosses, which spend most of their time in the air, have their own number.

The halves of their brain sleep alternately, so the other half is watching all the time. Whales can thus swim and birds can fly even while sleeping.

However, it cannot be directly compared to sleepwalking, as whales and birds seem to be aware of their actions.

Sleepwalking usually means acting in a sleep state without knowing it.

Jussi Viitala

nonfiction writer, biology researcher

The berries we know appeared apparently only after the dinosaurs.

Were there berries at the time of the dinosaurs?

Aarre Huotarinen, 3

Dinosaurs the time spanned over 170 million years from about 66 to 240 million years ago.

Angiosperm plants, i.e. flowering plants, produce actual berries and fruits. The oldest fossils, or remains, of angiosperms are from about 140 million years ago.

Those plants only started to become common and diverse around 66–100 million years ago, i.e. at the end of the time of the dinosaurs.

However, the berries we are most familiar with appeared on Earth only after the time of the dinosaurs.

The strawberry family probably developed the earliest about 30 million years ago, and the crowberry family about 22 million years ago.

The blueberry, lingonberry and cranberry genera and the cranberry genera are possibly even younger.

It is possible that relatives of those familiar berries were already growing at the time of the dinosaurs, but there is no clear hint about that from the fossil record.

Even before the first angiosperms, however, there were plants that produced parts like berries or fruits. Perhaps the oldest group of plants that produced a type of berry were the maidenhair trees, which have existed since the beginning of the dinosaur era.

Today, the only species of maidenhair tree still remaining is the East Asian one Ginkgo biloba. Its berries have a slightly unpleasant, carrion-like smell.

Few animals today eat them. Dinosaurs probably liked them, though. Especially small carnivorous dinosaurs may have been attracted by the smell of waste.

Juha Saarinen

paleontologist, academy researcher

university of Helsinki

The window glass is surprisingly fragile.

If glass is made of sand, why does it break?

Aksel Palmu, 4

Substances consist of tiny atoms. The greater the bonding forces between atoms, i.e. the forces that bind them together, the better the material is able to avoid shattering and all other deformations.

The basic raw material of glass is quartz, which also consists of many stones. When glass is made, other substances such as soda are also added. Sand, on the other hand, consists of tiny stones.

In the manufacture of glass, its raw materials are first melted and then appropriately cooled. In this case, the atoms do not arrange themselves in regular patterns and form strong bonding forces with each other. That’s why glass is fragile.

On the other hand, the pebbles in the sand can be very diverse. They usually consist of different layers or patterns that affect their hardness.

It’s really hard to break round stoneware, but if you were to make objects as thin as glass, they would usually be quite fragile too.

Tom Kuusela

University researcher in physics

University of Turku

