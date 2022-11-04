Science questions for kids | Why are some people allergic and some are not?

Rosalinda Pihaikivi, 11

Of people there are differences in vital functions between individuals. The body’s immune defenses work differently in people, and that is why some people are allergic and others are not. It protects people against pathogens.

Some people’s immune defenses recognize the allergen as a threat, against which the body’s defenses react. Approximately a third of Finns are allergic to something.

Allergenizing substances are most commonly proteins in pollens, foods and animal skin cells, among other things. Allergy-causing agents are not dangerous for humans, so the immune defense’s reaction to them is pointless.

Allergy symptoms are miserable. Sometimes they even threaten life.

It is not known exactly why some people’s immune defenses develop allergies and others don’t. However, it is known that the tendency to them is to some extent hereditary.

The living environment also affects the development of allergies. It is thought that an environment poor in microbes may lead to allergies. In such an environment, the body does not encounter bacteria, viruses or parasites in a sufficiently diverse manner.

Maria Lönnrot

docent of dermatology and allergology, senior physician

Tampere University Hospital

Coli bacteria can get several viruses.

Can a virus enter a bacterium, i.e. take the bacterium into its host cell?

Vilja Cederström, 9

Yes butter. This actually happens all the time.

All bacteria have their typical viruses and often there are many different ones. For example Escherichia coli that is, colibacter often acts as a host for viruses with the names lambda, T4 and T5.

When a virus enters a bacterium, the virus most typically attaches to the surface structure of the bacterial cell and injects its genetic factor into the cell.

Sometimes it is accompanied by an enzyme that can immediately multiply the genetic factor of the virus. However, many viruses utilize the enzymes of the bacterial cell to replicate themselves.

The genetic factors of the virus also enable the production of structural proteins and other proteins necessary for the virus.

Often, the entire bacterial cell breaks down when the viruses are completed inside the cell. A few hundred viruses can be born from one virus in a bacterial cell.

Sometimes, however, the virus does not multiply in the bacterial cell, but instead jumps into the bacterial chromosome, i.e. to be inherited, to wait. Then the genetic factors of the virus increase when the bacterial cell increases. One virus can become billions of copies if the bacterium reproduces efficiently.

Under suitable conditions, the virus can also hijack the cell for reproduction and kill it completely.

Per Saris

professor of microbiology

university of Helsinki

Beavers don’t eat sugar, which is good for their teeth.

How many teeth does a beaver have and will they have holes?

Veera Salomaa, 4

With beavers has 20 teeth, i.e. as many as children have milk teeth.

The structure of the teeth of beavers is the same as that of all other rodents. They have incisors, a toothless area, and molars.

Beavers have two teeth in the upper and lower jaw, and four teeth in each half of the jaw.

There are three of them actual molars. The front of the row is the intermediate tooth, which has turned into a molar.

In us humans, a hole is formed in the tooth if the enamel surface covering the tooth bone is broken. The front teeth of beavers only have enamel on the front surface of the tooth. That mica is iron. It’s extremely hard, so it won’t get holes.

The back surface of the front teeth of beavers consists of softer dental bone. In molars, enamel and tooth bone are also vertically side by side.

Decaying of the softer dental bone is prevented by the fact that the beavers’ diet does not contain a lot of sugar, which would feed the harmful bacteria in the mouth.

Beavers’ teeth therefore do not decay. They can use their teeth to cut down trees, from which they build the nest and dams they need.

The front teeth sharpen themselves when the tooth bone wears away faster than the enamel. Beavers’ teeth are also constantly growing. Enamel forms transverse ridges on the surface of the molars. Against them, the beaver grinds its food, which consists of vegetables.

Petri Nummi

senior university lecturer, non-fiction writer

university of Helsinki

Tyrannosaurus had a big and heavy heart.

What did Tyrannosaurus rex’s internal organs look like?

Ottilia Vuorikuru, 8

Tyrannosaurus rex’s internal organs probably looked mostly as bloody and moist as the internal organs of us humans and other land vertebrates.

The surface of the tyrannosaurus’ internal organs was also probably thin and covered with blood vessels. The interior of the body cavity around the internal organs was moistened with tissue fluids.

The same internal organs as crocodiles and birds would have been found inside Tyrannosaurus rex, but they were much larger. In the front part of the body cavity was a heart weighing 125 kilograms, with a diameter of 75 centimeters. The spongy lungs were relatively small in comparison, one and a half meters in diameter.

In the central part of the body cavity were the stomach, pancreas, spleen and a liver weighing as much as 250 kilograms. The back part was filled with the many bends of the 15 meter long intestine.

Above the intestines, against the spine, were the gonads and kidneys. Around the middle and back of the body cavity, against the inner surface, were large air sacs. They ventilated Tyrannosaurus rex’s lungs like bellows.

Mikko K. Haaramo

vertebrate paleontologist

university of Helsinki

Why is the Middle Ages called the Middle Ages, even though it is not in the middle?

Niila Tarvas, 7

Middle Ages is in the middle in that it is between the old time and the new time. The expression Middle Ages is typical in European historiography.

When particularly large changes have followed in European history, they have been thought to mark the beginning of a new era.

The old age is generally considered to have ended with the fall of the Roman Empire and the Middle Ages to have ended with the great expeditions of discovery. They refer to the expeditions around the globe and the discovery of America.

The time period boundaries are not precise. In different places, they may be different depending on what is considered an important turning point.

The Finnish Middle Ages only begin in the 12th century, from which there is written information about Finland. The end of the Middle Ages was the Reformation in the early 16th century.

The word middle age is a translation loan from an international term used by historians. The closest example is Sweden medeltid.

The Middle Ages came into use at the beginning of the 19th century, when literature about world history began to be published in Finnish. The word in question was already in use earlier, but then it meant an interim period.

Kaisa Häkkinen

emerita professor of the Finnish language

University of Turku

Send the question, the questioner’s full name and age to [email protected] The column is edited by Touko Kauppinen and Juha Merimaa.