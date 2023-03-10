Science questions for kids | Why are dreams so often forgotten right after waking up?

Vilma Heikkilä, 6

Human the brain has a huge number of neurons that send messages to each other and are intertwined in bundles called neural networks.

When a person has a memory, small changes occur in the neural networks. This is how the memory is stored in the brain.

When we sleep, the brain is taken care of. As part of this maintenance, impurities are flushed out of the brain.

At the same time, the important connections of the neural networks are strengthened and unnecessary connections disappear. This also affects memory. During sleep, important memories are strengthened and less important ones are forgotten. During sleep, the brain organizes memories.

The brain and memory therefore do not work during sleep in the same way as when awake. When memory is organized, it is difficult to store new memories.

Because of this, dreams are poorly remembered. In fact, all people usually have several dreams every night but don’t remember most of them in the morning.

Dreams create memories mainly when you wake up in the middle of a dream and immediately start thinking about the dream you just had. Then the memory of the dream arises during that thinking.

Nils Sandman

specialist in psychology

University of Turku

Surnames were born when people in big cities wanted to distinguish each other better.

Why is there no name day for surnames?

Venla Series, 6

in Finland and in many other countries name days are really only celebrated by first names. This is how we have done it for hundreds of years.

The Finnish name day calendar is based on the medieval Catholic church calendar. Memorial days of biblical figures and saints were marked on that calendar, such as Mary’s day, the mother of Jesus, on July 2 and John the Baptist’s day on June 24.

Later, the names of kings and queens were also added to the calendar – and quite ordinary first names.

The actual celebration of name days started in Finland in the 18th century and became common in the 19th century. Name day heroes were given gifts, congratulatory songs were sung and name day invitations were organized. The holiday tradition came from Sweden.

When name days started to be celebrated, not all Finns had surnames yet. Many were only known by names like Liisa Matintytär or Antti Heikinpoika.

Surnames were born later, when people in big cities wanted to distinguish each other better. Surnames also tell which family a person belongs to.

When not everyone had a surname, name days started to be celebrated according to first names. In Finland, surnames became mandatory only in 1921.

In fact, you could very well prepare a name day calendar for surnames, but no one has ever done such a thing. That’s a great idea!

Minna Saarelma-Paukkala

docent of nomenclature

university of Helsinki

When a person speaks, he sometimes has to breathe.

Can a person speak and breathe at the same time?

Elsa Pentikäinen, 4

When we are going to say something, the commands to produce speech are formed in the brain. However, speech only reaches the air when a person breathes air out or in.

When exhaling, a person lets air out of their lungs. The air stream reaches the vocal cords located in the larynx, which begin to vibrate.

The vibration changes in the pharynx and in the oral and nasal cavities according to their characteristics and position.

A speech sound is created when the transformed vibration finally travels out of the mouth with the help of the pharynx, oral cavity, lips, tongue and palate.

When a person speaks, he sometimes has to take a breath. It is less common to speak during inhalation, but it is possible.

Arja Uusitalo

clinical physiology specialist, docent

university of Helsinki

Chocolate is better left for people to enjoy.

Is chocolate poisonous to birds?

Uma Prusti, 11

Chocolate is toxic to birds, at least in large doses.

Another toxic ingredient is the theobromine in chocolate, which is very similar to caffeine. Cocoa also contains caffeine, which is also toxic to birds.

Theobromine and caffeine affect the nervous system of birds and cause, among other things, vomiting and tremors. In large doses, they can cause death.

However, chocolate is not as toxic to birds as it is to some other animals. For example, dogs are probably more sensitive to it.

Most cases of chocolate poisoning in birds have been observed in pet birds. Parrots that move freely around the apartment in particular may sometimes manage to pop large amounts of chocolate left on the table. Veterinarians specializing in birds have special treatment methods for such poisonings.

Seagulls are also known to have been poisoned when they found a chocolate bar removed from the shop’s warehouse in a landfill.

However, wild birds rarely receive large doses of chocolate. For example, a crumb of a chocolate bar randomly found by a crow is unlikely to cause problems.

Esa Hohtola

Emeritus Professor of Animal Physiology

University of Oulu

