Science questions for kids | Who rules the most in the world?

Evilda Salmi, 9

To the question there is no clear answer. The most common answer would be the president of the United States Joe Biden or the President of China Xi Jinping.

Their position as leaders of their countries gives them the ability to get their way through disagreements. They are also able to limit policy options with their actions and speeches. The state’s large size, wealth and armed forces also give them power.

However, the power of the United States and China also has its limits. For example, the Pope’s opinion is important to many of the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics, even though he does not command armies. Among other things, a young climate activist also has the power of opinion Greta Thunberg.

In addition to states, international organizations, such as the European Union, also exercise great power.

In large organizations, control is usually shared among many people. For the richest, on the other hand, wealth brings power and connections, which can give them better opportunities than others to get their concerns and ideas noticed by decision makers.

Often, only time will tell who has dictated and shaped a lot of the world with their actions or words. History has also shown that power should be shared rather than hoarded. It is the central value of democracy, i.e. people’s power.

Matti Ylönen

university lecturer in world politics, non-fiction writer

university of Helsinki

The peoples of the world have varying views on democracy.

Why have the Democratic Republics of Germany, Korea, China and Vietnam been called democratic republics, even though they have not been?

Onni Käräjämäki, 10

Democracy belongs to those words that everyone thinks they know, but still easily interpret differently. It is originally from ancient Greece and means people’s power.

In Athens, matters were decided together by free men, but not, for example, by women, slaves and immigrants.

Such a narrow people’s rule would not be considered a democracy today, but even the Athenians would hardly call our system a democracy. After all, we don’t decide on things together, but we choose MPs from among us to decide.

After ancient times, democracy was condemned for a long time as the rule of the masses, which leads to chaos, until in the course of the 20th century it rose to glory in many places. Since then, almost all states have wanted to consider themselves democracies.

In so-called socialist countries, power is considered to come from the workers, i.e. the people, so they think they are democracies, even if there are no free elections. Socialist countries are often called people’s democracies, regardless of their official name.

Vietnam’s official name is the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, and China’s name is the People’s Republic of China. The official name of North Korea is the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. The former states of East Germany and North Vietnam were officially called democratic republics.

Risto Marjomaa

university lecturer in general history

university of Helsinki

Humans have other ways to make an impact instead of horns.

Why don’t humans have horns?

Ilona Laitinen, 3

in Finland among the animals that can be found, horns decorate the head of a male elk, i.e. a bull, for example.

Horns are an important structure for bulls. In autumn, they may measure each other with their horns, when they compete for the favor of females.

The strong horns also signal to the female that the bull is the right choice for reproduction. Deer may also mark their territory by rubbing scent marks on trees with their horns.

Deer and many other four-legged animals have had their horns useful.

Over time, humans have developed other ways to attract a partner to reproductive speech, such as speech and gestures. Horns are not needed for territory marking either. Horns would mostly get in the way in a person’s life.

Many animals renew their horns every year. People have not had to use the body’s energy for that, but it has been able to be used for other functions since they started living on two legs about six million years ago.

Such activities have been, for example, improving manual skills.

Seppo Vainio

professor of developmental biology

Kvantum Institute, University of Oulu

Cats can understand each other’s language, even if they are from different regions.

Do cats have a common language or do cats of different breeds or living in different countries have a different language?

Aaro Hiekkataipale, 11

It is known that there are some regional differences in the songs of the same bird species. Regional differences have also been identified in the songs of whales swimming in different parts of the oceans.

Cats probably also have a basic language typical of the species, from which individuals living geographically apart have developed their own dialect versions. Nevertheless, cats living in different countries understand a common language.

If the cat ends up in a foreign dialect area, it will probably learn the new nuances quickly.

The condition is that the cat can meet and spend time with the locals. It is likely that race does not cause problems in understanding the language.

When communicating, cats use a lot of body language in addition to voice. For example, the message of a meowing cat with its back arched and its fur standing up will surely get across regardless of the recipient’s home region and race.

Cats also use pheromones, i.e. chemical substances left in the environment and claw marks, to communicate.

Outi Vainio

emeritus professor of veterinary pharmacology

university of Helsinki

