Science questions for kids | Which is more common on Earth, soft or hard?

Kaarlo Kareinen, 7

Softly and the definition of hard stuff is not quite simple. For example, individual grains of sand are hard, but sand is often soft. Softness and hardness depend on the scale on which things are viewed.

A good definition of soft stuff could be that it can be squeezed together in a fist or a finger can be inserted into it. Plants, animals and things made by people have both hard and soft substances. Since there are much less man-made things and living matter in the world than non-living nature, let’s now focus on the non-living things of nature.

Water, snow, sand, clay, soil and peat are soft. Since the earth is mainly covered with such soft substances and most of the earth is covered by water, soft things are more common on the surface of our planet than hard things.

But if you look at the Earth as a whole, the hard stuff is much more common. Just below the soft surface layers, the earth is made of hard rock, and even at the South Pole there is a kilometer-thick layer of ice under the snow.

Arto Luttinen

Superintendent of Geology

Central Museum of Natural Sciences

The dog likes fresh water.

Does it matter if the dog drinks cold or warm water?

Urho Kuisma, 9

Mainly the dog should be given fresh water to drink. Fresh water means clean and cool, not ice cold.

Research results have shown that dogs prefer cool drinking water of around 15 degrees Celsius rather than warmer drinking water of around 25 degrees or 35 degrees. The temperature of the environment did not affect the dog’s choice of water, even though it might have been imagined.

However, dogs with lower body temperatures chose warmer water compared to dogs with higher body temperatures. A cold dog may therefore prefer to drink warm water rather than cold water. The drinking water must also not be hot, so that the dog does not burn its tongue!

In the end, however, the amount of drinking water in relation to the dog’s body size is so small that the temperature of the water does not normally cause any significant changes in the dog’s body. There is no need to measure the water temperature with a thermometer. You can give a dog water at the same temperature as humans.

Tuulia Aherikko

vet

Wolverine Animal Clinic and Pawsuapu

Water going into the nose feels unpleasant.

When the nose gets water, why does the back of the head hurt?

Paulus Pihlajamäki, 9

This one challenging question. It is known that there is 0.9 percent salt in our cells, a kind of building blocks of our body. When water enters the nose, it causes a pain reaction on the nasal mucous membranes, because our cells have a higher salt content than water.

The sense of touch in the nose is transmitted to our brain along the trigeminal nerve. That cranial nerve transmits tactile sensations from all over the face and also from the top of the head, but not from the back of the head.

Sometimes the brain misleads to think, for example, that a sore throat is an earache, even if the ear is perfectly healthy. When pain is felt elsewhere in the body than where the cause of the sensation is, it is called reflex pain. This happens easily when information about pain comes along the same cranial nerve.

However, the tactile sensations of the back and the nose are not really mediated by the same cranial nerve. The connection between them is very unlikely. It is more likely that the pain caused in the nose would be felt, for example, right on the top of the head.

If there are two teaspoons of sea salt in a liter of water, the salt content of the water will be the same 0.9 percent that is in our cells. Then the water that got into the nose probably won’t cause pain in the head area.

Jaakko Pulkkinen

chief doctor of ear, nose and throat diseases, professor

Turku University Hospital and the University of Turku

Ants can leave scent trails that others follow.

Can ants make appointments?

Saara Lappalainen, 5

Ants do not arrange meetings with each other in the same way as humans, because ants do not have the same language as we do. The ants also do not seem to recognize each other as individuals, but only whether another ant belongs to the same nest.

In this way, it is not possible for one ant to agree to meet a certain other ant at a certain, rather certain place.

But ants know how to guide each other to move to the desired place. Namely, ants can leave scent marks on the ground, i.e. pheromones, with the help of glands on their hind bodies. By following those smells, the other moths effectively find, for example, food or from food back to the home nest.

Heikki Helanterä

professor of evolutionary biology and genomics

University of Oulu

Send the question, the questioner’s full name and age to [email protected]. The column is edited by Touko Kauppinen and Juha Merimaa.