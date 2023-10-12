Science questions for kids | Where does the saying “everything goes” come from? Why isn’t it just o and p or whatever?

Frans Myyrinmaa, 12

Saying “A and O” means the basic core of something, the most important part.

The saying comes from the Bible’s Book of Revelation, chapter 22, verse 13. In that passage Jesus says: “I am A and O, the first and the last, the beginning and the end.”

The book of Revelation was originally written in Greek, with the letters alpha and omega. They are the first and last letters of the Greek alphabet. A similar saying has already existed before in the Hebrew language, where it means everything or a whole.

When the Book of Revelation has been translated into other languages, the closest possible equivalents have been sought for the Greek letters appearing in the saying.

Alpha has been replaced by A, which is the first letter of the Latin alphabet we use. Omega, which literally means “mega-o” or “big o”, has been replaced by O.

A and O appeared, for example, in the German and Swedish Bibles, which Mikael Agricola used as a model when translating the Book of Revelation and many other passages of the Bible into Finnish in the 16th century.

The saying can also be found of Agricola From the prayer book, where the letters in question are indeed alpha and omega. The translation was made from a Latin Bible in which the Greek letters were preserved.

Kaisa Häkkinen

professor of the Finnish language

University of Turku

Extinguishing the candle requires a strong blow.

Can you blow a candle so hard that it goes out?

Olli Wiiala, 8

When when evaluating the possibility of extinguishing the candle, the rapidly changing air currents and the quite complex behavior of the flame must be taken into account. When answering Olli’s question, it is best to resort to an experimental approach.

My experiments show that the flame can be extinguished with a fairly small amount of air, but the direction of the air flow and the distance from the flame are essential.

The flame almost always goes out when the amount of air used is 50 milliliters and it is aimed at the lower part of the flame, the duration of the air flow is about a second and comes from a two millimeter hole, and the distance from the flame is 2–3 centimeters. With larger amounts of air, the distance can be slightly greater.

All people fart several times a day, but the properties of farts have not been studied much. However, it is known that the gas volume of farts varies widely from 5 milliliters to 400 milliliters. The duration is typically 1–6 seconds.

It is very likely that it is possible to fart 50 milliliters per second. The fart also comes out of a rather small hole, which strengthens the possibility of extinguishing the flame.

I do not recommend trying such extinguishing, because the risk of burns is significant due to the small distance. Fart gas can also contain moderate amounts of flammable hydrogen and methane, which also slightly increases the danger.

Tom Kuusela

University researcher in physics

University of Turku

Fish have a swim bladder inside, which is like a float.

When fish die, why do they go wrong?

Joona Idman, 12

Most of them fish have a swim bladder at the top of their body cavity. By increasing or decreasing the amount of gas located there, they can either float closer to the surface of the water or sink deeper.

While that gas is important to the fish’s ability to float, it also makes them quite unstable.

Fish are prone to roll over on their stomachs because their center of gravity is up due to the swim bladder. However, they balance themselves with the movements of their fins and muscles.

When fish eventually die, they lose the ability to maintain balance and the buoyancy of the swim bladder takes over. In this case, they turn belly up. Sick fish that have lost the ability to maintain their balance swim on their sides or even upside down.

However, not all fish necessarily float when they die. For example, fish without swim bladders, such as barnacles, and fish with little air in their swim bladders, tend to sink to the bottom.

However, the process of decomposition of a dead fish can lead to the formation of gas in the body cavity, which also causes it to rise to the surface and float belly up.

Teppo Vehanen

docent of fish biology

Natural Resources Center

By the sea, a person can see for miles.

If a person looks at the sky in clear weather, how far does the field of vision cover?

Riina Andersson, 11

Decisive is whether it is day or night and where you are looking at the sky.

When looking at the sky’s edge, i.e. the boundary line between the sky and the earth, the limiting factor is the curvature of the earth. That’s why you can’t see further than about five kilometers even in the open sea. However, from the upper deck of the ship, you can already see twenty kilometers away.

Looking up at the sky during the day, the farthest easily found object is the Sun at a distance of 149 million kilometers. However, you should not look directly at the Sun, lest you burn a permanent scar on the retina of the eye.

At night, it’s easy to see five of the planets in our solar system. The farthest is Saturn, which is about 1.7 billion kilometers away at most.

The most distant stars that can be seen with the naked eye are about four thousand light years away. A light year is about 9.5 trillion kilometers. A trillion is a million million.

However, the most distant object visible to the naked eye is the Andromeda galaxy, which is about 2.5 million light years away. In kilometers, that’s a number with 19 zeros!

Andromeda is so dim that it can only be seen on a moonless night from a pitch-dark location. When we see Andromeda in the sky, we see it as it was 2.5 million years ago. The distance is so huge that light takes so long to travel across the sky.

Tero Kivelä

professor of ophthalmology

University of Helsinki and University Hospital

Send the question, the questioner’s full name and age to [email protected]. The column is edited by Touko Kauppinen and Juha Merimaa.