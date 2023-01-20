Science questions for kids | Where does electricity come from?

Joel Ahtola 8

World consists of elements that cannot be changed into each other.

Each elementary atom has just the right number of electrons, small particles that go around the ring on the outer edge of the atom. In some elements, the electrons are tighter, in others looser.

Electrons can move from one atom to another. We call this movement of electrons an electric current.

For example, in a thundercloud, ice crystals traveling with air currents move electrons inside the cloud so that eventually the electrons want to quickly return to their places. Then the movement of electrons – electric current – can be seen and heard as lightning.

The movement of electrons occurs in nature all the time. The nervous system of humans and animals works electrically. Humans also produce electricity with various devices.

In batteries, elements are combined into packages in which electrons want to migrate from one place to another.

There is enough current until the electrons have moved to where they want to go, and the battery runs out. An empty battery must be charged for use by using an electric current to push the electrons to another position.

In generators, such as a bicycle dynamo, mechanical motion is converted into electron motion with the help of magnets.

Generators can be used to produce very large amounts of electricity in power plants, such as hydroelectric or nuclear power plants. The electricity produced at the power plants is transported to people’s homes via electricity networks.

Juhani Hyvärinen

Pprofessor, head of the department of energy engineering

Lappeenranta-Lahti University of Technology LUT

Airplanes have clear instructions on permitted speeds, for example over airports.

Are there speed limits for airplanes and helicopters in the air? Who defines how fast planes can fly?

Evert Helin, 5

In the sky there can be no speed limit signs, but there are limits.

The airspace is divided into different parts, i.e. airspace categories, which are subject to certain restrictions.

With the help of aeronautical charts, pilots know in which airspace they are flying at any given time. The main rule is that when flying at an altitude of less than three kilometers (air level 100), the speed must not exceed 250 knots, i.e. 463 kilometers per hour.

However, in Finland, in class C airspace, some planes are allowed to fly at free speed. It is permitted for aircraft under instrument flight rules, i.e. machines that are also allowed to fly within clouds. There are similar free-speed airspaces in other countries.

Different airports may also have their own local restrictions. For example, airplanes arriving at Helsinki-Vantaa must not fly too slowly. The speed must be at least 150 knots (278 kilometers per hour) up to four nautical miles or about 7,400 meters before landing.

The speed limits can be found in the Aviation Manual, which every pilot should familiarize himself with.

Airspace class restrictions are set worldwide by the United Nations organization ICAO. The classification of airspace in Finland is decided by the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom, and the local air traffic service provider decides on airport speeds.

In addition, the air traffic controllers give the pilots the speed control required by the current traffic.

Jani Hottola

specialist

Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom

In the old wall painting of St. Mikael’s Church in Laitila, people end up in horna, or hell.

Does Horna exist?

Ahti Lipponen, 7

If Horna or hell is thought of as a place whose location and size would be known and where you could even take a photo, so the answer is no. Horna does not exist.

Thinking about it another way, the question is not quite that simple. Although we cannot find the horna on the map, some people believe in the existence of the horna. From their point of view, the horn can be thought to exist.

Belief in the existence of horna affects the behavior of people who believe in it. For example, a believer in horna may refrain from stealing candy from the store because he is afraid that he will get a horna.

In this way, the behavior of those who believe in Horna can also indirectly affect people who do not believe in it.

In a way, the question of the existence of the horn is somewhat similar to the question of the existence of God. Although science cannot prove the existence of God, for those who believe in God, he does exist.

Titus Hjelm

professor of religious studies

university of Helsinki

The rainbow trout in the foreground seems to be yawning-.

Do fish yawn underwater?

Verna Siponen, 10

Several fish species have been observed yawning underwater.

I myself have seen several times, for example, perches making a yawning-like mouth-opening movement in the water. However, it hasn’t looked like a breather.

When we humans yawn, we draw a lot of air into our lungs. Fish, on the other hand, squeeze the water through their gill leaves and out of the gill slits when yawning or otherwise breathing, and thus do not draw water into their gills. From the water, the fish get the oxygen necessary for life.

It is estimated that all vertebrates yawn. The meaning of yawning has long been wondered at. Even with humans, there is no certainty about the cause.

One recent explanation for human yawning is that it helps to cool the temperature of the brain and increase its blood flow. It may be that the yawning of fish also increases blood flow to the brain. In this way, it may also affect the change in the state of alertness.

There may very well be other reasons. For example, some rainbow trout seem to use the mouth opening for smacking in territorial disputes.

Jari Raitaniemi

specialist researcher

Natural Resources Center

