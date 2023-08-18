Iivo Mantsinen, 5

Passport has been a document since the beginning, with which permission to travel from one limited place to another is requested. The permit is given to the traveler by, for example, the state or the ruler.

Passports often include a request for protection when traveling in a foreign country. Its importance is based on the authority of the authorizing body.

Passports like this have been in use for several centuries. Mentions can be found, for example, in the Old Testament of the Bible. They were written about 400 years before the beginning of the chronology. Inventions like the passport have therefore been talked about well over 2,000 years ago.

In the Old Testament, the passport is in the form of a letter. It is known that letter-shaped passports began to become common in the 16th century, for example in England and Switzerland.

Booklet passports only came into general use in the 19th century. It had the advantage that several trips could be marked on it.

After the outbreak of the First World War in the 1910s, passports began to require more detailed information, such as a photograph.

Over time, more and more detailed information has been added to the passport, such as a face photo and fingerprint. Various information technology databases, such as the population information system, have become particularly significant.

Maybe in the future the passport will be developed and an exact time and place can be named for its invention.

Asko Lehmuskallio

professor of visual culture studies

University of Tampere

In the cold, the body produces heat by contracting and relaxing the muscles, including the cheek muscles.

Why do teeth chatter when it’s cold?

Klaara Mattila, 10

As we feel when we feel cold our teeth can really chatter. It is because our body cools down when we are in cold air or swimming. In this case, the body has to produce more heat so that we don’t get cold.

The body’s own heat production takes place by contracting and relaxing the body’s various muscles.

The Kalina of the teeth, i.e. their hitting each other, is caused by the chills and spasms produced by the contraction and relaxation of the masticatory muscles.

If the feeling of cold continues for a longer time, the larger muscles also cause chills and the whole body can shiver.

The teeth can also chatter when you are ill and have a high fever. Even then, the body starts to produce heat. This is because the body temperature is lower than what the brain tells it to be in a fever.

Tiina Ikäheimo

professor of occupational health

University of Tromsø, Norway

It is very hot on the surface of Venus.

What would happen to a sheet of paper if it were exposed to the atmospheric pressure of the planet Venus?

Aaro Honkamaa, 7

of Venus in the gas atmosphere, the paper would have to face a tough test, because the pressure on the planet’s surface is almost a hundred times higher than the Earth’s surface pressure. An equally high pressure occurs on Earth at a depth of about a kilometer in water.

On the surface of Venus, the gas is in a kind of liquid form. The probes that have landed there have been like submarines being probed into the depths.

However, the paper wouldn’t have to act like the thick metal shell of a submarine to stay together, because the paper would be squeezed by equal pressure on both sides.

In addition to pressure, the very high temperature near the surface should be taken into account. It might be close to 500 degrees Celsius. That temperature would even melt lead, for example.

However, the paper would not catch fire, as would happen on Earth in that heat. The dense gas atmosphere of Venus consists almost entirely of carbon dioxide. Carbon dioxide is used in our fire extinguishers to suppress fire.

At an altitude of about 50 kilometers, the pressure and temperature of the gas atmosphere of Venus are very similar to those on the Earth’s surface. However, there are a lot of acids in the clouds of Venus, especially sulfuric acid, which would start to destroy the paper.

However, without laboratory experiments, we do not know more precisely what would happen to different types of paper on Venus. However, it would be certain that it would not be a nice place for paper.

Esa Kallio

professor of space science and technology

Aalto university

Ants like sweet.

Can ants become tooth goblins if they eat sugar?

Väinö Malinen, 4

No butter. Toothless ants are not a threat to ants, even though ants like sweets. Ants like to eat, among other things, sweet liquids secreted by aphids and plant sap.

Ants don’t actually have teeth inside their mouths at all, instead they have lip parts suitable for licking food. The bacteria that cause cavities in people’s teeth do not even live in their mouths.

Ants’ jaws, or mandibles, do have sharp protrusions that can be thought of as their teeth.

The jaws are very versatile. They are used for carrying, cutting and biting prey and enemies.

So, as the ants’ lives progress, the protrusions may become worn and dull with use, but this does not happen due to bacteria or sugar consumption.

Heikki Helanterä

ant researcher, assistant professor

University of Oulu

