Science questions for kids | What would happen if there was no wind?

What would happen if there was no wind?

Toivo Vitikka, 5

If all the winds would stop, we would quickly notice, in addition to the absence of wind waves, that there would be no more waves in the lakes and seas.

In this case, the water would no longer mix, so that oxygen would not move from the surface to deeper water, and nutrients would not move from the bottom to the surface water. The number of fish and other life in the seas and lakes would clearly decrease.

Some plants rely on the wind to carry their pollen, such as pine, birch, common pine and timothy. If there was no wind, those plants would no longer be able to continue their lives.

The wind also transports heat from the sunny equatorial region towards the Earth’s poles, where the Sun warms less.

If there was no wind, for example Finland would be extremely cold in winter and extremely hot at the equator. Electricity produced by wind turbines should also be replaced by other methods of electricity production.

However, perhaps the most important function of the wind is that when water evaporates from the seas into the air, the wind carries that moist air over the continents, where the water falls on the ground.

If there was no wind, all the water would gradually flow into the sea and stay there. Continents would turn into dry deserts where it would never rain.

A very large part of land animals would probably become extinct as the habitats decreased, and humanity would hardly be able to continue living anywhere near the current extent.

Fortunately, winds cannot completely disappear, because the Sun’s heat creates new winds constantly.

Tiera Laitinen

investigator

Department of Meteorology

A panda did a somersault at the Madrid Zoo.

Which animals can do somersaults, or can none?

Sebastian Aalto, 4

Yes some animals can do somersaults.

Giant pandas throwing somersaults are among other attractions of Ähtäri Zoo. Other animals belonging to the bear family, such as brown bears and polar bears, are also capable of doing somersaults if they want to.

Great apes, i.e. gorillas, chimpanzees, orangutans and gibbons, also seem to know this trick. Likewise, tailed monkeys such as maracas, macaques and baboons.

Somersaults can sometimes be common in the play of great ape puppies. Somersaults in the life of animals mainly belong to the games of the youth phase.

In general, mammals with a highly mobile spine can do somersaults. For example, the hedgehog, on the other hand, is overpowered by the ring muscle on its back, which helps it pull itself into a ball of spikes.

The birds in question could mainly be parrots and crows. For example, ravens belonging to the group of crows sometimes do many tricks. This happens, for example, when they play on new snow. Most of the time, though, they roll sideways and don’t do somersaults.

Jussi Viitala

nonfiction writer, biology researcher

The lathe resembles a roach. It can be recognized by its bright red fins and tail.

How many different species of fish are there in Finnish waters?

Pihla Kääria, 9

in Finland 109 fish species have been observed, of which about 70 occur here permanently. Most of our species belong to the so-called bony fishes, but two cartilaginous sharks, for example, have also been observed here.

The number of fish species in Finland is quite small, as it is estimated that there are more than 30,000 species of bony fish in the world. The low number of species is due to our cold climate and the low salinity of our sea areas.

Finland’s fish species, however, live all the time. New species are discovered almost every year. That’s largely due to humans unintentionally or intentionally spreading species to new areas and climate change changing species’ ranges.

The increase in the number of fish species in Finland is worrisome, because it happens especially with the spread of so-called alien species. Alien species do not occur naturally in their habitats, but have been moved by human influence.

They may cause unpredictable harmful consequences to the native species that have adapted to local conditions.

New fish species spread to marine areas mainly through sea traffic, while in inland waters many new species are thoughtlessly released aquarium fish.

Hannu Huuskonen

university researcher, docent of fish biology

University of Eastern Finland

Hair comes in many colors, but many Finns have blonde hair.

If hair and nails are the same substance, why are nails not colored, but hair is? Where exactly does that color come from and why does it sometimes change?

Lilli Rainisto, 8

Hair and nails mainly consist of a protein called keratin.

Hair has color because the hair follicle that forms it also contains cells that produce pigment, i.e., dye, called melanocytes. There are no melanocytes in the growth area of ​​the nail.

It is not known for sure why this is the case. Many species related to humans, such as chimpanzees, have black claws, i.e. they contain pigment.

There are two types of dyes in hair: black-brown and red-yellow. Hair color is due to the amount and ratio of these dyes.

Hair color is mainly determined by heredity. It is quite common for the amount of dyes to change, for example during puberty, when hormone activity changes.

The most typical hair color change in adults is graying. Melanocytes are regenerated from their so-called stem cells, the number of which decreases with age. Consequently, the amount of dyes also decreases and the hair turns gray.

Marja Mikkola

research director

Institute of Biotechnology, University of Helsinki

