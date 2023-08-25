Science questions for kids | what time is it

Evert Väisänen, 8

I drive description is like slippery soap; it escapes from the jumps of some researchers. The nature of time is one of the greatest mysteries of the universe.

In any case, time is a very essential part of the world. Probably the universe could not exist at all without it.

With the help of time, we humans can especially understand events: what happened first and what happened after. For example, a soccer player cannot be a goal scorer until he kicks the ball.

We can move in different directions and go back, but time seems to have only one direction: forward.

For example, we say that “time is passing” and scold others that “no need to cry when the milk is already on the ground”. Or we scold the opponents by saying “you will become history”. All this follows from the fact that we cannot go back to the past.

When looking at very small instants of time, special rules of quantum physics are followed. According to quantum physics, tiny particles can tick even in the past, but otherwise such ticking is not possible.

Perhaps, in the future, a significant insight will be made, thanks to which we will understand time better than we do now.

Niko Jokela

senior researcher, docent

Research Institute of Physics

Why do Swallows always fly so high?

Inkeri Åke, 7

Swallows fly higher than other backyard birds because they take almost all of their food from the air.

This is done by both actual swallows and the barn swallow, which is counted as belonging to the order of gliding birds. In Finland, barn swallows, eaves swallows, and barn swallows thrive among the actual swallows.

Swallows feed on flying and hovering insects and arachnids. Food can be found even at an altitude of hundreds of meters.

Tar swallows fly higher than actual swallows. The eaves swallow usually flies higher than the barn swallow and barn swallow.

However, in rainy or cold weather, swallows cannot easily find food from high up. Then the swallows often move to the water areas to hunt, where they fly low, right next to the water surface.

Small birds other than swallows get their food either from the ground or from branches. In addition, they may grab insects from a branch while flying into the air. During migration, small birds usually fly high.

Esa Hohtola

Emeritus Professor of Animal Physiology

University of Oulu

Why can’t you see the wind?

Ella Männistö, 7

Wind is without movement. Air consists mainly of nitrogen and oxygen molecules, which are so small that you cannot see them.

Instead, you can feel the pressure they cause, for example on your skin when you are in the wind or by moving your hand very quickly.

However, sometimes there are small particles in the air, such as dust or smoke, that are large enough to be seen and light enough not to fall right down. Then you can see without movement.

You can also observe the wind and the weather in general from the movements of the clouds. Clouds are formed from small water droplets or ice crystals.

It’s nice to look up at the sky and observe the formation and movement of clouds and why not also the beautiful colors of the atmosphere – the sky looks different every day!

Laura Riuttanen

meteorologist, university lecturer in atmospheric sciences

university of Helsinki

The most useful blood groups have been selected over time.

Why do people have different blood types?

Vili Äijö, 7

Blood groups are determined by hereditary factors received from parents. Which blood type someone has depends on the invisible tiny structures on the surface of the red blood cells.

The most important of those structures are blood groups A, B, AB and 0 and the so-called Rh factor.

The blood group is reported as a combination of the AB0 system and the Rh system. For example, the most common blood type of Finns is A+.

The human species has evolved into what it is today over millions of years. During that time, many small changes in genetic factors have shaped the characteristics of our ancestors to do better in different habitats. It has also influenced the development of blood groups.

In some habitats, certain blood groups have been favorable for survival and in other conditions harmful.

The blood groups that are very useful have increased and the harmful ones have decreased. For example, against infectious diseases such as malaria, some blood groups have provided better protection than others.

Although the blood groups in the world’s population have mixed in different parts of the world, small local differences can still be seen in their distribution.

Martti Syrjälä

professor

