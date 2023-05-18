Science questions for kids | What kind of tree grows the most in the world?

Vihtori Passi, 5

The most there are trees in the tropics. A little less than half of all the world’s forests grow in the tropics.

However, the world’s most common tree species is not found in the tropics, because the number of tree species there is huge: a hundred different trees can grow in an area the size of a football field.

You should look for the most common tree species in the northern coniferous forests, where many tree species form forests of one or a few tree species. Such forests account for about a third of the world’s forests.

Juniper is the most widespread conifer species. However, it is quite small in size, and therefore does not do well in the tree growth competition.

The largest tree is the mammoth pätäka, whose largest specimens have grown nearly one hundred meters high and ten meters thick over the course of two thousand years. It is still not the most common tree species in the world: mammoth trees only grow in a small area in North America.

Probably the most common tree in the world is the familiar pine. There are about 90 species of pines that have adapted to cold, dry and wet conditions. That’s why pine trees grow either wild or cultivated on all continents.

Annamari Laurén

professor of Finnish forestry

university of Helsinki

Even the bear needs to grow up, become independent and mature.

Do bears have puberty like humans do?

Annikki Taskinen, 12

Bears too is a teenager. During that time, they become independent from the mother, grow up organically, and their drive to reproduce is awakened.

However, bears reach puberty earlier than humans. Female bears found in Finland, i.e. female brown bears, reach puberty as early as three years old, sometimes even two years old, male bears a little later. Brown bears can live up to about 30 years in the wild.

In Finland, people reach puberty between the ages of 11 and 17, and life expectancy, i.e. the average life expectancy, is 82–83 years.

Brown bear cubs usually leave their mother for their own way a little before puberty, at the age of 1–2 years. Namely, the female puppy must soon find her own territory to raise her own puppies after she has become sexually mature.

A female can have her first puppies sometimes as early as three years old, usually four years old.

A young female bear very often settles down as a neighbor with her own mother and is on friendly terms with her. The male cub goes looking for a girl friend further away to find a female bear that is not related to him.

Ilpo Kojola

research professor

Natural Resources Center

Will Mount Everest eventually grow taller than Olympus Mons, the tallest mountain in the Solar System?

Edvin Ilmanen, 4

Mt Everest and the entire Himalayan mountain range began to form about 50 million years ago, when India collided with the Asian continent. Between them, the deposits formed at the bottom of the sea crumbled into mountains.

Currents in the interior of the Earth are still pressing India and Asia against each other today, which is why Mount Everest is still growing in height.

However, no mountain on Earth can freely grow to a huge height. Wind, rain, ice and landslides break the peaks and slopes of the mountains, causing the mountains to sink lower.

Although Mount Everest is growing despite that erosion, growth will likely stop in the future, and the mountain will never grow anywhere near the size of Olympus Mons.

This is due to two things. First, India’s movement stops. Mount Everest’s weight also increases so much that the earth’s crust beneath it begins to sink downwards faster than the mountain increases in height. It has been estimated that no mountains higher than 10 kilometers can be born on Earth.

On the planet Mars, rocks are much lighter than on Earth. Therefore, Olympus Mons could have grown well over 20 kilometers high.

Arto Luttinen

Superintendent of Geology

Central Museum of Natural Sciences

See also First private astronaut team starts late to the ISS: "We are not space tourists" The cat doesn’t always seem to obey the call.

Why do cats come when you say kitty?

Saara Luoma, 7

Cats only use naukumi when communicating with people. Together, they emit sounds that resemble some kind of chirping or squealing. Messages from one cat to another can be heard when at least two individuals are present.

There is no exact information about why cats come to you when you say kiskis. It may be that the sounds containing the letters s sound like familiar calls from fellow species.

When a person talks to a cat or other animal, his attention is also mostly focused on the animal. It can encourage the animal to approach.

The cat has also been able to learn that it is worth going to the person’s side when you hear a squeal. Then there can be crackers or tasty pieces.

However, cats don’t always seem to react. Maybe they don’t hear or understand the call. They may also have bad experiences from a similar situation. Sometimes the cat simply doesn’t want to obey.

In any case, the cat shows confidence when it comes to the invitation.

Outi Vainio

emeritus professor of veterinary pharmacology

university of Helsinki

Send the question, the questioner’s full name and age to [email protected] The column is edited by Touko Kauppinen and Juha Merimaa.