Science questions for kids | What is the purpose of people?

Raakel Grof, 9

When when we talk about the purpose of something, we usually mean the reason why it exists, i.e. the purpose it serves.

For example, the purpose of bicycle gears is to make cycling comfortable both uphill and downhill, because that’s why they were invented.

I doubt humans have purpose in a similar sense. It’s basically a coincidence that we exist.

In short, a long time ago, the conditions on the African continent happened to favor the survival of sparsely furred but relatively far-sighted apes.

These ancestors of ours left descendants, from whom, after many generations, we became modern people, without anyone intending to do so.

Humans as a species do not seem to have a more special purpose than herrings, ants and other animal species.

However, the life of an individual person can be far from purposeless. Serving goals can give our lives a purpose, as long as they are really worth pursuing.

A good rule of thumb is that we give others reason to be grateful for our existence. We certainly have a purpose if we somehow make the world a better place. For example, we can be fair and take care of others or create something new.

Of course, we can also find common goals. For us adults, that could be, for example, repairing human-made mistakes such as environmental pollution.

But for you and other children, it is enough to be your own wonderful self and, for example, to ask such important questions!

Antti Kauppinen

professor of practical philosophy

university of Helsinki

Why does the kiss have to make a smacking noise?

Sara Ruotsalainen, 10

With a kiss is a gesture with a long history. It has had many different meanings over the centuries and millennia.

Kissing is used to greet and show friendship and love. Kissing is also done when respect has been shown, loyalty has been sworn, or agreements have been confirmed. Loud kissing has sometimes been considered against good manners.

There is no unequivocal answer to Sara’s question, because the ways of kissing still vary from culture to culture and situation to situation.

For example, in a Western European greeting kiss, there is often no smack, and the lips may not always even touch the other party’s cheek.

However, it is true that the voice often matters. By giving a loud kiss, you can strengthen your affection for the other person, because it makes the gesture belong. It is a signal to both parties and also to others who are present.

The sound of a kiss can also be produced accidentally, when the lips contract to meet the person being kissed. The sound can also be related to cheerfulness or the fact that the kiss is given on the spur of the moment and you want to emphasize it.

Hannu Salmi

professor of cultural history

University of Turku

Car sickness is curbed by looking in the direction of travel.

Why do you feel bad in the car?

Siiri Aho 7

Bad being in a car is usually caused by motion sickness.

Motion sickness can be experienced in almost any moving device. It is caused by a repetitive movement that we do not control ourselves. Being on a ride irritates the sense of balance located in our inner ears.

The risk of nausea is increased by the conflict between the information sent to the brain by the eyes and the balance organ, i.e. a situation where we feel movement but cannot see it.

Therefore, reading or playing games in the car increases nausea, while looking outside or at the horizon reduces it.

Motion sickness is very common on, for example, a rocking ship. 6-9 year olds, i.e. your age, get it the most sensitively. Women are also slightly more prone to motion sickness than men.

If you are afraid of nausea, it is good to travel in the car with your eyes facing forward and outwards. It would be even better to drive the car yourself – if you have a driver’s license.

On board, you can lie on your back in the bed after the worst stage of nausea, but getting used to rocking only follows after a few days. If you ended up as an astronaut, there is a big risk that you would continue to feel sick for four days on a space flight.

There are also medicines for motion sickness. However, they can have unpleasant side effects, so you should only use them if you feel really bad.

Jaakko Pulkkinen

professor of otorhinolaryngology

University of Turku

Why do flies rub their legs together so often?

Air Eloranta 10

Flies wash themselves by wiping their limbs against each other. That’s what people do too: we wash our hands by rubbing them together.

The foot massage is actually the finishing step of the washing operation. The fly wipes its body with its legs, causing the dirt to move to the legs. Then it removes the dirt from the legs and gets rid of unnecessary ballast completely.

It takes up to ten minutes to wash the whole body. A patient viewer can watch how the fly systematically goes through its different parts, wiping and nibbling.

Although we often think of flies as dirty, cleanliness is very important to them.

The fly spends most of its time cleaning its wings, eyes and antennae. You can’t see dangers with dirty eyes and you can’t smell food with messy antennae.

If the wings are stained, the fly cannot fly or avoid dangers. A dirty fly is in danger of death.

The effectiveness of the purification of flies has been studied. Massage is quite effective! In five minutes, the critter can — without soap — remove up to 99 percent of the bacteria and other dirt stuck to its feet.

Jere Kahanpää

coordinator

Natural history museum Luomus

