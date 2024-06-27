Science questions for kids | What is mold and how does food get moldy?

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Molds are fungi that grow mycelia and produce spores. Animals do not hibernate in Finland, but many animals living near the equator go into summer hibernation. Without mosquitoes, the world’s species diversity would be somewhat lower and mosquito-borne diseases such as malaria would not exist. The word “mother tongue” traditionally refers to the fact that a child learns his first language, especially from his mother.

Joonatan Björksten, 7

Molds are mushrooms. Molds grow mycelia on their growth medium and produce spores in the air, which allow them to spread to new places.

Spores of various molds are floating in the air all the time. For example, mold can end up on the surface of fresh vegetables already in the growing environment in the field or in the greenhouse. Mold often ends up in bread or many other foodstuffs even from the indoor air.

Individual filaments or spores cannot be seen with the naked eye, but you can see it when the mold grows and makes a fluff-like cover, for example, on the surface of the food. Mold can also appear as dots or patches of different colors.

For example, mold often appears as a pale or greenish spot on bread, and many people also recognize a moldy taste if they accidentally eat moldy bread.

When mold starts to grow, it needs oxygen and moisture in addition to food. Some molds can produce mold toxins in food, which is why food that has become moldy should not be eaten.

If you see mold on the surface of jam, bread or other food, you should leave the food completely uneaten, because the mold may have extended its mycelium deeper into the food.

Molds are also used on purpose to make, for example, mold cheeses and cold cuts. Then there is no health risk from molds.

Molds are very useful in nature: they are important decomposers that release nutrients into the soil. In nature, their food is, for example, leaves that have fallen to the ground.

Elina Leinonen

specialist

Food Agency

Snails can hibernate in their shell in the summer if the environment is very dry.

Does any animal species hibernate?

Alma Häyrynen, 6

in Finland resident animals do not hibernate. But it is quite common for animals living near the equator. More precisely, they fall into summer hibernation, i.e. aestivation.

Summer hibernation is very useful for them. Many animals thus survive the summer dry seasons. For example, snails begin summer hibernation by withdrawing into their shell and closing the opening with the secretion they create.

Lungfish and many frogs, on the other hand, dig in the mud. Frogs can spend months in a dried mud clod, lungfish even years. When the rains come, hibernating animals usually become active.

In snails, frogs, lungfish and other animals that change their body temperature according to the environment, their metabolism almost stops during aestivation. Metabolism maintains the functioning of animal bodies.

The birds have not been observed to hibernate in the summer. But some mammals are also able to resist. The squirrel lemur living in Madagascar, for example, spends seven months of the year hibernating in a hole in a tree, when its temperature drops and its metabolism decreases significantly.

Esa Hohtola

Emeritus Professor of Animal Physiology

University of Oulu

At least mosquitoes are not the most important food for vertebrates.

What would happen if there were no mosquitoes?

Ummu Diallo, 11

Mosquito species there are about 3,500 in the world. So if there were no mosquitoes, at least the diversity of the world’s species would be somewhat lower.

Without mosquitoes, it is quite certain that the development lines of some other animals, i.e. the chains of descent, would not have been born at all. Species that mainly eat mosquito larvae could have been at risk.

For example, many genera of feathered mosquitoes probably would not have evolved at all. Feather mosquitoes are closely related to mosquitoes, but do not suck blood.

Birds, fish and other animals that eat mosquitoes, on the other hand, would still have plenty to eat. Mosquitoes are not the main food of any vertebrate.

There would be no mosquito-borne diseases such as malaria, Pogosta’s disease or yellow fever in the world without mosquitoes. Especially in the tropics, i.e. near the equator, hundreds of thousands fewer people would die each year than today.

In Finland, diseases spread by mosquitoes are quite rare and their symptoms are not particularly serious.

Jukka Salmela

amanuensis of natural science

The Provincial Museum of Lapland

The word mother tongue probably arose from the fact that traditionally a child first learns a language, especially from his mother

Why is the mother tongue called mother tongue?

Minea Kupsu, 6

Mother tongue word is very common in European languages. The Finnish word is mainly formed according to the model of the Swedish word modersmål and the German word Muttersprache.

Those Swedish and German words, on the other hand, stem from the Latin word lingua meaning the language and the word materna related to mother.

The idea of ​​the word mother tongue is born from the fact that traditionally a child first learns a language, especially from his mother. Especially in the past, the mother has been the one who takes care of the small child the most, and through taking care the child also learns a lot of language.

Nowadays, fathers are with their children more than before, so language learning situations have also changed.

Sometimes it happens that the mother and father speak different languages, in which case it could be said that the child’s mother tongue is in addition to the father’s language. However, mother tongue is not as established a word as mother tongue.

Ulla-Maija Forsberg

professor of Finno-Ugric language studies

university of Helsinki

