Science questions for kids | The weather report said that 10,000 lightning strikes per day have been observed – How is the number of lightning strikes calculated?

Elvira Nuuja, 10

Today most commonly, a so-called lightning locator is used to calculate lightning. It is also used in the lightning information of weather reports.

The working principle of a lightning locator is similar to that of a radio. Lightning sends out electromagnetic radiation to its surroundings in the same way that a radio mast sends a program to radio receivers.

The sensors of the lightning locator receive that electromagnetic radiation and measure, among other things, its angle of incidence.

When there is information about the direction from several different sensors, the lightning has struck quite accurately at their intersection.

Accurate time information is also obtained from the sensors. Thus, in addition to the number of flashes, the locator gives each observed lightning a location, which can be drawn, for example, as a point on a map.

Lightning can also be observed from space with satellites, because lightning flashes are well visible in space. A person’s own sense of hearing and sight is also suitable for calculating them, but only within a radius of about ten kilometers.

More than 10,000 lightning strikes per day is a large number in Finland. There are only a few days like that in a year. The record in Finland is around 40,000 flashes per day.

Antti Mäkelä

investigator

weather Institute

If you have to pick up a crab, you should grab the hind body.

How much does the snapping of crab scissors hurt a person? What is the loudest click? What about the smallest?

Noor Abdalla, 4

Crabs use their scissors to defend themselves, to clear space and to hold on to large pieces of food. When they defend themselves, they specifically click.

Crab scissors are pincer-like. They have strong muscles and small needle-like spines at the tip.

If a crab snaps at a person, it usually grabs the end of the finger, which doesn’t hurt very much. At its softest, it feels just a little more like a weak pinch. If your hands are not used to clicking, the marks of the scissors may swell a little.

If a big crab manages to snap with its nail-like tips, it can hurt more. Water can sting the eyes.

If the crab manages to snap the skin fold at the base of the thumb, you should be careful. It must be removed by twisting the scissors open, so that there is no wound larger than two puncture sites.

Shaking is not worth it, because the crab won’t let go and in the worst case, the scissors can come off.

The snapping force of crabs has been measured to be around 1–4 newtons. The force of one kilogram corresponds to about ten newtons. The bigger and thicker the scissors, the greater the power. For example, among the Finnish crabs, the spotted crab clicks the strongest, then the river crab and the narrow-scissor crab the weakest.

If you have to take the crab in your hand, you should carefully bring your hand close from behind and touch the sides of the dorsal shield. In this case, it won’t click very easily.

Japo Jussila

crab researcher, docent

University of Eastern Finland

Kyy usually only bites if it is being defended or preyed upon.

Is a viper immune to its own poison?

Taimi Lehtinen, 9

ride do poison bites mainly for two different reasons.

They either prey or defend themselves from animals that threaten them. Sometimes they also bite a careless or misbehaving person, but in this case it can also be a non-venomous scare bite.

Although the biting situations are sometimes explosively fast, vipers usually never bite each other or themselves. In those situations, they are able to make quick decisions even about the amount of poison they use.

Sometimes, extremely rarely, it can happen that a viper accidentally bites itself or another individual viper. This can happen, for example, when a vulture defends itself against predators.

It has been found that the poison that has ended up in the body in this case does not adversely affect the fish. When a prey animal dies from a viper bite, the viper is also able to digest the poison stored in the prey’s body without problems.

However, sinking a poison tooth into a pigeon could in principle damage or even injure it if the tooth hit a bad place such as the spine or head.

Kyy is a very small animal in relation to its own set of teeth, which is why the tooth is not completely harmless to it.

Toni Beckman

project manager

Kyyatlas

Havis Amanda’s statue is on the edge of Helsinki’s Kauppatori.

Why are so many statues naked?

Olivia Karhu, 9

Only certain statues and other sculptures are nude: for example ancient gods, mythological figures and sometimes athletes. Even if the president of Finland had never been photographed naked.

Male athletes, youths and gods began to be depicted naked in Ancient Greece around 2500 years ago. Since then, also female characters. The ancient Greeks admired the human body and sought to describe its proportions in an ideal way.

From the 16th century, nude figures came back into fashion. It was thought that the artist’s talents come out best in the depiction of body proportions.

Drawing and sculpting from the nude model became an important part of artists’ training, especially during the neoclassical art trend in the 18th and 19th centuries. The artist had to control the proportions of the human body and show it in his works.

That is why there are many nude sculptures in museums. Of course, nudity has been depicted a lot in art also because we are naturally interested in what the human body looks like.

Lauri Ockenström

art history university lecturer

University of Jyväskylä

Send the question, the questioner’s full name and age to [email protected]. The column is edited by Touko Kauppinen and Juha Merimaa.