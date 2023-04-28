Science questions for kids | If the value of silicon is an eternal number, does it contain my phone number?

Otso Hiekkataipale, 12

Yes, the phone number can be found in the box.

Pi is a so-called irrational number. It is therefore endless and, moreover, non-periodic, i.e. no number or sequence of numbers repeats itself continuously. It also cannot be represented as a so-called fraction.

Silicon is also believed to be a normal number, but this is not known for sure.

A normal number is an irrational number in which all numbers and all possible sequences of numbers can be found. Furthermore, every sequence of numbers of the same length occurs equally often.

It has been found that all possible short series of numbers can be found in silicon. Of course, different phone numbers can be found in a number, even if it is not a normal number. However, then you should look for them in the chapter.

It is known that, for example, the number series 0123456789 is found in silicon for the first time only after going through more than 17 billion decimals, i.e. the number after the comma.

It would make things a lot easier if we managed to prove that silicon is a normal number. In this case, we would be sure of the presence of even longer series of numbers without having to find them separately in silicon.

Unfortunately, proving numbers to be normal is very difficult.

Camilla Holland

professor of mathematics

Aalto university

Why do people have blunt teeth even though people eat meat?

Toivo Pekki, 6

Teeth they really tell about the animal’s diet. Predatory animals, such as cats and dogs, have incisors with cutting edges, which can be used to shred skin and meat.

On the other hand, if you want to eat plants, it’s good to have a lot of small bumps, or nysterms, on your teeth, or cut marks that become exposed as your teeth wear down. For example, a horse’s teeth are such nimble choppers of hay.

Humans do not have grinding teeth or cutting edges. The ridges of the teeth are also shallow, and in addition, the thick enamel further rounds the surface of the tooth.

Such teeth are typical of omnivores, who eat both plant-based and animal-based food. For example, a pig is a mixed eater with the same type of nutrition as a human, and its molars are also quite blunt.

However, our teeth are not suitable for cutting tough meat.

The share of meat in the human diet has increased since tools and fire were invented to cook food.

Jukka Jernvall

academy professor

university of Helsinki

Electricity is needed almost everywhere in industrialized societies.

Which of the things in the world needs the most electricity?

Voitto Kettunen, 6

In the world electric motors use the most electricity. They come in very different sizes.

Very small electric motors can be found, for example, in home fans, computers and refrigerators.

Very large ones are used, for example, in large ships. Most electric motors are between the size of a palm and the size of a car.

Motors that move liquids or gases through pipes consume the most electricity.

Such motors are found in water treatment plants, oil and gas refineries and the chemical industry, among others.

According to a rough estimate, all electric motors and the systems they run use about 40 percent, or almost half of all the world’s electricity consumption.

The second biggest consumer of electricity in the world is lighting. About 15–20 percent of all electricity used goes to house and street lighting and advertising.

Humanity has a reason to save electricity from both electric motors and lighting. This can be done, for example, by using less running water, turning off unnecessary lights and using energy-efficient lamps and devices.

Eva Pongracz

professor of energy systems and environmental engineering

University of Oulu

Camel humps have fat, which is an important reserve food.

Why does a camel have two humps?

Joona Jalomäki, 8

Camels there are two species, one of which has two humps. In Finnish, it is called a camel or two-humped camel. A species of camel called the dromedary has only one hump.

Humps are important for camels because fat is stored in them. Camels live in areas where there is sometimes little to eat. In such bad times, they can shed fat from their humps and survive even months without food.

As the camel uses fat, the humps shrink and start to hang. When there is enough food again, fat is stored in the humps and they regain their shape.

In many other mammals, fat is stored uniformly under the skin and around the internal organs. However, camels live in areas where summer temperatures can get very high.

If camels had a layer of subcutaneous fat, it would act as an insulator. Then their body wouldn’t work because they couldn’t dissipate excess heat from their body into the air.

Camels never lie on their backs, so they are not bothered by back humps. The fat balls on the side of the belly or side would be in the way when the camel wanted to land on the ground to rest.

Kirsi Pynnönen-Oudman

research coordinator

Korkeasaari Zoo

