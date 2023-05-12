Science questions for kids | How many spines does a hedgehog have?

Maija Lönnqvist, 8

A hedgehog the number of spikes depends on the age and size of the individual.

Hedgehogs are born spineless, but a hundred soft spines are already hidden under the skin of a newborn chick.

Within a few hours of birth, the spines begin to harden and rise through the skin. After drying, the chick’s spines are sharp, but more flexible than the mother’s spines.

The chick learns to fluff its spines at about a week old. Soon after that, it already knows how to go to the spiky ball.

The mother weans her chicks at about five weeks of age, when the chick has about 3,500 spines.

As the hedgehog grows in size, the number of spines also increases; a full-grown large hedgehog can have up to 7,000 spines.

The spines are renewed during the hedgehog’s life: new ones grow when the old ones fall off. However, the hedgehog does not drop its spines all at once, but from time to time one by one.

The spines have shades of brown, yellow and white, which makes the hedgehog colorful.

Mervi Kunnasranta beach

University researcher

University of Eastern Finland

Hiding is exciting and fun

Why do you have a pee emergency every time you go out of hiding?

Elsa Krasnitsky, 11

Peeing the feeling is created by the cooperation of the bladder and the central nervous system.

Unnoticed, pee accumulates in the bladder, where it is stored. The bladder is held in place by the sphincter muscle.

The sensation of peeing occurs when the bladder is full. Then the bladder sends a message to the brain that “I’m full, I have to pee soon”.

When the message has been received and the person is ready to pee, the bladder muscle contracts and the sphincter relaxes. The pee comes out and the emergency is relieved.

When a person is tense, the central nervous system works at a higher sensitivity level: even the smallest signal is enough to trigger a reaction. Then the central nervous system can interpret that the bladder is full, even if there is still room. So the pee emergency strikes before its time.

This can happen, for example, with hides. The situation is exciting: you don’t want to be found out and you might be taking the game quite seriously. As a result, reflex-sensitizing adrenaline is secreted, the pulse rises – and often the urge to pee strikes.

The same phenomenon often strikes before an exciting performance. So it might be a good idea to go pee before a bigger performance, because at the beginning of the event, the emergency might still strike.

Kari Tikkinen

professor of urology

university of Helsinki

Exote and HUS

Over the years, names have been entered in church records.

What was the world’s first surname?

Armi Andersson, 8

We do not know for sure the first surname. Not all cultures have written sources that tell about their name systems.

However, we know that China has a millennia-old name system where the family name is mentioned before the person’s own name.

Another very old name system was in ancient Rome, where for example in the name Gaius Julius Caesar the name Gaius was a first name, Julius a surname and Caesar (‘the bushy-haired’) surname.

In African cultures, clan names inherited from the past have been used, which tell whether a person belongs to, say, a lion or hyena clan.

On the other hand, the people of the Viking Age had various additional descriptive names in addition to their own personal names, such as Harald Sinihammas or Edmund Rautakylki.

Additional names could also refer to a profession, such as Hans Müller or miller in Germany, or the father’s name, such as Peter Johansson or Johan’s son in Sweden.

Such additional names were still not actual surnames, because they were not passed down from one generation to another. Surnames can only be discussed when they are official and inherited.

In many countries, surnames were not regulated by law until the 20th century. In Finland, surnames became mandatory for the entire nation in 1921.

Minna Saarelma-Paukkala

docent of nomenclature

university of Helsinki

A well-developed, vortex-like low pressure is in the picture over Iceland.

Does strong low pressure not only affect people but also animals, for example dogs?

Inka Mäenpää and Iida Tikkakoski, 15

Strongly the development of low pressure heralds the formation of a storm. Its effects have been studied especially with regard to wild animals, but the researchers maintain that the observations also apply to other vertebrate species.

It is known that low pressure increases the secretion of cortisol, the stress hormone, in wild animals. With it, the body prepares to survive unexpected situations. Probably, for example, the dog’s body will react accordingly.

There is no exact information on how the dogs themselves perceive the situation. Some owners say that their dogs get anxious already at the point when the air pressure just starts to drop, even though there are no other signs of approaching strong winds yet.

Lightning flashes and rumbling in the air of a thunderstorm scare the most sensitive dogs, but the same individuals can also be frightened by fireworks, so their reaction is not necessarily directly related to the weather.

Outi Vainio

emeritus professor of veterinary pharmacology

university of Helsinki

